Prince Harry appears in adorable Christmas video for bereaved military children's charity

Harry was all-smiles in the wholesome YouTube clip. Picture: Scotty's Little Soldiers

By Adam Solomons

Prince Harry dressed as Spiderman in a surprise video for bereaved military children.

The Duke of Sussex was all-smiles as he wished beneficiaries of charity Scotty's Little Soldiers a happy Christmas.

The organisation benefits children who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the Armed Forces.

Harry said in the wholesome clip: "Christmas is a time where we miss our loved ones really, really badly, and that’s okay, but at the same time it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents.

Harry revealed himself as Spiderman at the end of the clip. Picture: Scotty's Little Soldiers

"But I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, so don’t feel guilty.

"You’re allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty’s Little Soldiers community.

"So go out there, have the best time and Merry Christmas."

The Duke was in a Spiderman mask until the end of the video, when he finally revealed his face.

But it wasn't too hard to tell who was under the disguise beforehand.

Scotty's Little Soldiers often uses superheroes, whose origin stories often involve recovering from trauma, as inspiration.