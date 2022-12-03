Charles and William 'to hold crisis talks' over Harry and Meghan's show as Sussexes prepare to extend olive branch

The Sussexes are planning to extend an olive branch. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles is set to hold crisis talks with Prince William over Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary when he returns from his whirlwind trip to the US.

A teaser for the show - expected to air next week - was controversially released while William and Kate were in the middle of their short tour for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

It caught raw moments of Meghan crying as well as showing black and white images of the couple from throughout their relationship.

The film then immediately cut away to a shot focusing on William and Kate, with the Sussexes sat behind them - a move described as "a declaration of war".

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall. Picture: Alamy

Crisis talks will take place when William returns. Picture: Alamy

Senior royals are said to be bracing for the worst and will be prepared to address the accusations head on.

"There is a completely united front from the King and his family concerning the numerous attempts to privately make peace with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which sadly have once again resulted in the other side wishing to air their repeated grievances to the world," an insider told the Mirror.

"If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust."

But sources say Harry and Meghan have discussed "reaching out" to the royals after the initial "furore" around the project dies down, according to the Mail.

The olive branch may be too little too late for the royals though, with the trailer hinting that the strained relationships will be at the show's centre and Harry's tell-all memoir also still on the way.

Harry and Meghan in the trailer. Picture: Netflix

It comes as it has also been claimed that the Queen made repeated efforts to reunite Charles and Harry prior to her death.

Harry is said to have "bombarded" his grandmother with calls when she was put on light duties and Charles had stopped responding to him, the Sun reports.

When she asked her son why he was accepting emails and not phone calls from Harry, Charles is understood to have said: "Because I am not a bank."

An insider revealed: "The late Queen was always happy to speak with Harry but when he asked for money she said, ‘Why don’t you speak to your father?’

"Harry told her that Charles wasn’t taking his calls any more."