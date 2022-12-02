'A declaration of war': Fury as Harry and Meghan release documentary trailer during Kate and William's US tour

The trailer was released while William and Kate were on their US tour. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan's teaser trailer for their new Netflix documentary has been described as a "declaration of war" against the royals.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The emotional trailer, which was released on Thursday, caught raw moments of Meghan crying as well as showing black and white images of the couple from throughout their relationship.

The film then immediately cut away to a shot focusing on William and Kate at the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London, with the Sussexes sat behind them.

"I don't see how anyone could view it as anything other than a declaration of war," a royal source told the Daily Mail.

Read more: 'Doesn't it make sense to hear our story?': Harry and Meghan release trailer for new Netflix show

Read more: Smiling Wills and Kate walk with US reverend who reminded them of 'racist legacy' amid palace race row

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit East Boston. Picture: Alamy

The controversial timing of the teaser trailer's release has not gone amiss either, with William and Kate in the middle of a whirlwind US tour for the the Earthshot Prize Awards.

A source told the paper: "None of this is a surprise."

The US trip has already been overshadowed by a race row involving charity chief Ngozi Fulani and William's godmother before making her speech.

Despite recent suggestions that the royals had offered an olive branch to one another, the minute-long teaser instead hints that the strained relationships with senior royals will be addressed head-on.

The clip ends with Meghan asking: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

Unseen moments between Harry and Meghan. Picture: Netflix

William and Kate at the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile, there have also been comparisons between Harry and Meghan and the Kardashians, especially after it was revealed the series would refer to them by just their first names.

"It's hard not to make the comparison, really," one insider said.

The Kardashians have built their name by sharing a lot of their lives with the world via a reality series - something the trailer indicates Meghan and Harry are also willing to do, they added.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?". Picture: Netflix

Another source went on to say: "One can only conclude this is a concerted publicity drive on their behalf to stoke up interest in this documentary and is designed to clash with the Wales' visit this week,' said another well-placed source.

"The prince and princess's high-profile trip to the States to shine a light on community projects in Boston and the environmental crisis is being apparently used as a platform for the Sussexes to create the drama and attention they so clearly crave on a personal level, as well as content for the multi-million dollar deal they have signed since quitting as working royals.

"While the Waleses will carry on with their duties, Team Sussex appears determined to remind America of their own 'compassionate activism' – one lucrative contract at a time."