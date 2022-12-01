Smiling Wills and Kate greet cheering US crowds despite Harry and Meghan's Netflix trailer and racism row

1 December 2022, 17:05

William and Kate were smiling despite a backdrop of woes
William and Kate were smiling despite a backdrop of woes. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

William and Kate greeted crowds in the US with smiles amid a backdrop of troubles including the race row and Harry and Meghan's Netflix trailer.

The couple were booed by sections of a crowd at a basketball game in Boston on Wednesday as the fallout from the Buckingham Palace reception revelations made headlines in America.

And on Thursday they will have been informed that a trailer for a potentially explosive documentary on Netflix, featuring candid interviews with Harry and Meghan, had been released.

They smiled and greeted a child dressed as a member of the King's Guard, who passed them flowers, as onlookers held up signs welcoming the pair to the US.

They looked thrilled to meet the child, whose dress included the famous red coat and bearskin hat.

Another onlooker welcomed them to New England while dressed as Uncle Sam as they visited a lab. They are in Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards, which encourage environmental initiatives.

Read more: Former chief crown prosecutor Nazir Afzal reveals race row aide asked him about his ‘heritage’ too at Palace event

William and Kate visited a lab as part of the Earthshot climate initiative
William and Kate visited a lab as part of the Earthshot climate initiative. Picture: Getty

It comes after Ngozi Fulani, the CEO of Hackney-based charity Sistah Space, said a member of the royal household had moved her dreadlocks out of the way to read her name card before asking her where in Africa she came from – despite Ms Fulani being British.

Lady Susan Hussey, who is William's godmother, has since apologised and quit her role over the incident at Buckingham Palace.

William has not directly addressed the allegations.

But a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said on Wednesday: "Racism has no place in our society.

"The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

The Palace said it was taking Mr Fulani's revelations "extremely seriously" and an investigation was under way, branding the comments "unacceptable and deeply regrettable".

Read more: 'Doesn't it make sense to hear our story?': Harry and Meghan release trailer for new Netflix show

William and Kate met a child dressed as a member of the King's Guard
William and Kate met a child dressed as a member of the King's Guard. Picture: Getty

It has renewed a focus on the institution of the monarchy and its role in modern British society, just as the royals try to stabilise it in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death and implement some reforms planned by King Charles.

Meanwhile, William and Kate are pictured sitting in front of Harry and Meghan in the latter couple's trailer for their new documentary.

They are pictured as Harry says people don't see what happens behind closed doors, while Meghan says: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

It was reported previously that the royals had been avoiding Harry until it was known what the documentary and his delayed memoir, Spare, contain.

However, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan did all walk out at Windsor together to greet wellwishers after the Queen died.

