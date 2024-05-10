Woman in her 60s stabbed to death in London street by thief who 'tried to steal her bag' as man, 22, arrested

Paramedics in the street in Edgware where a woman was stabbed to death. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

A woman in her 60s was allegedly stabbed to death in a street in London by a thief who ‘tried to steal her bag’.

The victim was waiting for a bus in Burnt Oak yesterday when she was knifed to death.

Locals looked on in horror as the attack unfolded in north London at 11.50am yesterday.

One witness who worked at the salon opposite, told MailOnline that the woman was attacked after she tried to resist being robbed.

Jess Bloom, 24, said: “It happened at the bus stop and the woman ended up in the middle of the road.

“The guy was trying to get her handbag but she said no and fought back. I saw her pull the handbag twice. He pulled her into the road and stabbed her three times.”

Police at the scene in north London. Picture: LBC

“She was covered in blood and his hand was red. He ran off and everyone ran to the woman to help her. I heard the scream.”

Another witness said: “There was a lot of blood, too much blood. I heard a lot of shouting, I did not know what. Then I heard the woman say: "Help me, help me." It was in a high-pitched voice.

“People started shouting: 'Stop! Stop!' at the boys. They ran away.”

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was detained by police following the attack, which took place on Burnt Oak Broadway in Colindale shortly before midday on Thursday.

Police said they still had not worked out a motive for the attack.

Images from the scene show her lying on the ground being treated by paramedics - but she died at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions, and an air ambulance landed.

A local resident said there had been multiple stabbings in recent years near Burnt Oak station, a short walk from where this attack happened.

"But you wouldn't expect to have something like this in broad daylight," she told LBC.

Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis from the North West Command Unit, responsible for policing Edgware, said of the arrest: “This is a significant development in this investigation and comes as a result of fast-time work from specialist detectives working alongside local officers.

“The investigation remains in its early stages, and we continue to work to establish why this incident took place, including whether the person responsible was known to the woman who died. I would urge people to refrain from speculating about the circumstances while this work is ongoing.

“A family has been left devastated by this shocking attack and my thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said earlier: "We were called at 11:49am today (May 9) to reports of a stabbing on Burnt Oak Broadway. Edgware, HA8.

"We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our tactical response unit. We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.

"Our first paramedic was on the scene in two minutes.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD3105/9May.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.