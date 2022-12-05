It’s a dirty game': Harry slams royal hierarchy and claims stories were 'leaked and planted' about him and Meghan

Prince Harry has criticised the 'hierarchy' within the Royal Family and speaks out about the alleged 'planting of stories' in the latest teaser for the couple's Netflix documentary. Picture: Twitter @netflix

By Chris Samuel

Prince Harry has criticised the 'hierarchy' within the Royal Family and speaks out about the alleged 'planting of stories' about him and Meghan Markle in the latest teaser for the couple's Netflix documentary.

The docuseries on the couple will hit screens on December 8 and 15, Netflix has announced.

The series 'explores the span of their relationship' according to the streaming platform.

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’” Harry reflects in the trailer.

The royal claimed there is “a hierarchy of the family” and there is “leaking but there’s also planting of stories”.

He also says: “It’s a dirty game."

Meghan is seen crying on the camera as she becomes overcome with emotion in the short clip.

Yesterday it was confirmed that one of Harry and Meghan's key allies had stepped down from leading their company Archewell.

Mandana Dayani announced her departure just days before the documentary airs.

Ms Deyani had run the company's day-to-day operations, and had a critical role in setting up Meghan's Spotify podcast Archetypes.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

It's understood the Sussexes will assume full leadership of the company, and a statement from the firm made clear they had not fallen out.

"Ms Deyani has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment and leadership.

"Ms Deyani was brought on during their parental leave to move the company and its projects forward.

"She has continued to shape its vision and future successfully. Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for The Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company.

"There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms Deyani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their leadership roles, and they remain friends."