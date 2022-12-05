Breaking News

Severe level 3 cold weather alert issued for England with people urged to 'look out for vulnerable friends and family'

A level three alert for cold weather has been issued for England. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A severe cold weather alert has been issued for England, with the Met Office warning of a 90% chance of ‘severe cold weather and icy conditions’ between now and next Monday.

People are being told to “look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold, and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks’ and are ‘managing to heat their homes adequately’.

The Met Office warned the weather could increase health risks to the vulnerable and “disrupt the delivery of services.”

The level three alert for cold weather is one level below the highest level, a national emergency.

The Met Office warning for ‘severe weather action’ states: “Rather cold conditions are expected to turn colder across much of the UK later Wednesday and through Thursday as air from the Arctic spreads south across the country.

“Very cold nights are expected, with widespread frosts and potentially severe frosts.

“Daytime temperatures persisting near or just above freezing, with overnight temperatures continuing to trend downwards.

“Wintry showers are also likely to affect some coasts, perhaps pushing into some inland areas at times, bringing a risk of icy patches.”

People in the affected area are urged to look out for friends and family, try to maintain indoor temperatures of at least 18C, particularly for those who are immobile, have long-term illness or are aged 65 or over.

“Avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at higher risk of cold-related illness or falls,” the alert states.

There is already a yellow weather alert in place for the northern part of Scotland.