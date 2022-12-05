Terrifying moment man attacked with huge zombie knife in London street attack

Onlookers were horrified by the brawl, which saw the man in high-vis wrestle away a huge zombie knife. Picture: Instagram

By Will Taylor

Shocking footage shows the moment a man took out a huge "zombie knife" during a street fight in south London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A man in a high-vis jacket is seen brawling with a man wearing a motorbike helmet before they grapple each other to the pavement.

Onlookers are terrified when man in the bike helmet takes out the long blade, with the man in the high-vis managing to grab it off him and throw it to the side.

Another man appears to come to his aid and snatch the blade away.

Bystanders record the moment and the aftermath, with police surrounding a man on the floor, with the blade's casing discarded nearby.

An Instagram page focusing on knife crime and awareness, Drop the Knife Use Your Fist, said: "Apparently this happened in Peckham, South London. 19 year old teenager was rush to hospital after getting attacked by two males, one armed with a zombie knife.

"In the end, the attackers were finally overpowered by members of the public and the police and arrested.

Read more: Girl, 11, left seriously injured and traumatised in vicious dog attack while walking to school

"This knife crime epidemic is getting well out of hand at the moment and something really needs to be done or the fatalities will continue."

Two men in the incident, which happened on Peckham High Street at 1pm on Friday, suffered a number of knife wounds.

Both were arrested at the scene. Two men suffered multiple knife wounds in the fight and were then both arrested at the scene on Peckham High Street at 1pm on Friday.

Read more: Girl, 16, dies after taking pill in nightclub with boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of supplying deadly pill

The Met said it was aware of the footage.

"Officers attended along with the London Ambulance. Two men, aged 19 and 43, were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

"Both men were arrested in connection with the incident. The 43-year-old man was last de-arrested. The 19-year-old man was bailed pending further enquiries to early March 2023."

Call 101 quoting CAD 3251/02Dec or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.