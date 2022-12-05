Girl, 11, left seriously injured and traumatised in vicious dog attack while walking to school

5 December 2022, 07:35

By Will Taylor

An 11-year-old girl was left with broken bones and other serious injuries after a dog lunged and attacked her while she walked to school.

She was in Ben Jonson Road in Tower Hamlets, London, when she passed a man with two dogs.

One of the animals went for her, biting her several times on her hand and arm.

A passing taxi driver freed her from the dog’s grip and she was taken to hospital, where she spent days being treated.

The dog’s owner had gone by the time police arrived.

The Metropolitan Police has released footage of the dogs and their owner as part of their appeal for information about the incident, which took place on Wednesday, September 28.

Detective Inspector Luke Hampton said: "This was a shocking and sustained attack on a young girl as she walked to school.

"The incident not only left her with serious injuries – including broken bones – but has also left her traumatised.

"We need to quickly identify the owner of these dogs to make sure this does not happen again."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 2628/28SEP.

