Head of police watchdog sacked after becoming subject of criminal investigation, home secretary reveals

Michael Lockwood abruptly left his position on Friday. Picture: IOPC

By Adam Solomons

The head of the police watchdog was forced to resign after becoming subject to a criminal investigation into a historical allegation, the home secretary has revealed.

Suella Braverman confirmed tonight that Michael Lockwood left his post abruptly on Friday evening after she was made aware that he faced a criminal probe.

It's thought that the alleged incident took place when Mr Lockwood, 63, was in his 20s.

He told staff at the Independent Office for Police Complaints (IOPC) that he was leaving for "personal and domestic reasons".

Braverman said she acted as soon as she was made aware of the claims against Lockwood.

The home secretary revealed in a statement this evening: “I took immediate action upon being made aware that Mr Lockwood was the subject of a police investigation into an historic allegation, and instructed my officials to ask him to resign or face immediate suspension from his role.

It's not known who will succeed Mr Lockwood at the top of the IOPC. Picture: IOPC

“Home Office staff are working at pace with the IOPC’s Unitary Board to put in place temporary arrangements for the organisation’s leadership.”

Lockwood became the IOPC's first boss after it replaced the defunct Independent Police Complaints Commission in 2018.

Suella Braverman is pictured leaving No 10 last week. Picture: Getty

He had told staff on Friday: “It is with great sadness that I have decided to resign as director general of the IOPC for personal and domestic reasons, and this will be effective from today.

“It has been an enormous privilege to serve as the first director general of the IOPC and to have led the organisation for the past five years.

“I am proud of the progress we have made and I am grateful to all our staff, the Unitary Board and external stakeholders for all their support."