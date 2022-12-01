Young black men 12 times more likely than white men to be murdered in London, Met chief reveals as he battles corruption

1 December 2022, 23:43

Sir Mark Rowley has defended the disproportionate use of stop and search on black men
Sir Mark Rowley has defended the disproportionate use of stop and search on black men. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Young black men are twelve times more likely to be murdered than their white counterparts, according to London's top police officer, who is looking to reform the force while tackling the capital's violent crime problem.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to the London Assembly on Thursday, Sir Mark Rowley was asked about the "disproportionate" use of police strip search powers on black people.

He pushed back, asking members to think about why "young black men are 12 times more likely to be murdered in London over the last decade than young white men".

The Metropolitan Police commissioner told the assembly's plenary meeting: "I think there's something about how we look at the crime problems policing is wrestling with.

"I've been really clear that we have some officers in the service who are racist who we need to sort out and we don't get everything right, I've been really candid about that.

Mark Rowley
Mark Rowley. Picture: Getty

"But I think it would be helpful if we also look at how crime falls very unevenly on London.

"I very rarely get questions publicly about why it is that young black men are 12 times more likely to be murdered in London over the last decade than young white men.

"We're always focusing on the police use of powers, and I'm absolutely clear we haven't always got that right, so I'm not trying to be defensive about it, but if we're to tackle the fact that black communities have the lowest trust but also the highest victimisation, we need to be prepared to talk about these issues in the round."

The Met Police has been rocked by a series of scandals over the past two years, including the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens, who has since been jailed.

Sir Mark was appointed Commissioner of the Met in September this year, replacing Dame Cressida Dick, who stepped down in April amid a growing wave of criticism.

Sir Mark told the London Assembly that public trust in the force is "dented but not broken" and his leadership team is "going after" corrupt officers. It emerged last month that hundreds of officers unfit for duty were still on the force because of convoluted dismissal processes.

He paid tribute to the work of thousands of Met officers, noting that 95 had been assaulted on duty in London over the past week alone, but added: "We also have hundreds of people in the organisation letting us down.

"We haven't been vigorous and clear enough in our leadership and culture to reduce that problem to an irreducible minimum, and we will do.

"Setting up the good officers to succeed is critical, as is taking on those who have undermined the trust of the public through their corrupting behaviour.

"They have corrupted our integrity with racism, misogyny and other toxic conduct, and we're going after them."

He added: "Over my first 100 days what we've been trying to do is to start to change course and illustrate some different things are possible."

As well as battling corruption in his own force, Sir Mark is also seeking to get a grip on rampant violent crime in the capital.

His comments came after of two teenagers were stabbed to death in Thamesmead, south-east London, on Saturday.

Answering questions at the Assembly alongside Sir Mark, London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "We can't not mention Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke - they're the names of the two 16 year olds who lost their lives this weekend.

"The three people arrested, two are 16 and one is 15, for murder. We can't run away from that."

Read more: 'Let me sack bad police officers quicker' says Met chief, with thousands of London cops simply not doing their jobs

Read more: 'I've shed a tear over misconduct report': Met chief Sir Mark Rowley says hundreds of officers should be sacked

But the number of teenage homicides in London actually went down by 53% in the first 11 months of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

Mr Khan said London had "bucked the national trend".

He added: "If you were speaking with similar forces - the Greater Manchesters, the West Yorkshires, the West Midlands, they've seen nothing like the reductions that we've seen in crime. It's showing we are starting to make progress."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The NHS is facing a brutal winter, health service bosses say

A third of ambulance patients waited 30 minutes to get into A&E last week, with NHS facing 'brutal winter'

Donald Trump

Court halts independent review of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Frank Vallelonga Jr

Actor in Oscar-winning movie Green Book found dead on New York street

Scientists have developed a machine that can diagnose cancer from bathroom sounds

'Your farts aren't sounding right': new AI that can diagnose cancer from people's bathroom sounds

Victoria Primary School in Penarth

Second child dies from same Strep A infection primary school that killed another six-year-old last week

Harvey Weinstein

‘Tears do not make truth’, says Weinstein lawyer in closing argument

Stolen Truck Severed Head

Man jailed after friend’s severed head found in car in Las Vegas

Kanye West has said he likes Hitler

Kanye West praises Hitler, saying 'We've got to stop dissing Nazis', in shocking anti-semitic rant

United States France

Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron vow united front against Russia

Election 2024 Trump Ye

Trump Organisation ‘cultivated a culture of fraud and deception’, tax case hears

Congress Rail Strike

Senate moves to avert US rail strike amid dire warnings

1

People 'eating pet food' and 'heating meals on radiators and candles' as families struggle with soaring costs

FC Juventus flag is waving on transparent background. Close-up of waving flag with FC Juventus football club logo, seamless loop. Editorial animation.

Uefa probing Juventus as prosecutors request indictments for ex-club president

David Fuller pleaded guilty to more sexual offences

Families of dead women abused by mortuary monster David Fuller will get six-figure NHS payouts

United States France

Joe Biden admits US climate law has ‘glitches’ after Emmanuel Macron criticism

Germany Max Beckmann Auction

Wartime self-portrait by German expressionist Max Beckmann sells for £17m

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry Maguire was mocked in Ghana

'The economic Harry Maguire': England star used in Ghanaian parliament debate to mock vice-president
Russia Ukraine War

Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated city of Kherson

1

History makers! All-female referee team take charge of Costa Rica vs Germany in World Cup first
Matt Hancock says ministers argued over a 'bonkers' plan to free thousands of prisoners

'Bonkers' plan to release thousands of prisoners during lockdown went round Government, Hancock claims
Golf clubs

Golfer bit off man’s nose in argument over game – police

Cyril Ramaphosa

More calls for South African president to quit over theft probe

Trump Justice Department

Trump Organisation lawyer presents ruled-out evidence in tax fraud case

1

House prices see biggest drop for two years as growth slows sharply

William and Kate walking in Boston

Smiling Wills and Kate walk with US reverend who reminded them of 'racist legacy' amid palace race row
Hawaii Volcano

Hawaiian volcano’s lava oozes toward key Big Island road

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times
Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller
Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

NHS

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

Elon Musk: James O’Brien challenges listeners to explain ‘freedom of speech’

'Is freedom of speech just the freedom to lie?' asks James O’Brien

nick just stop oil

Art critic bashes 'destructive' campaign of Just Stop Oil as eco-protestors threaten to escalate tactics
Nick Ferrari Sunder Katwala

'Britain has become less racist' think tank director says as he asks how we all live together

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit