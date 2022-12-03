Girl, 16, dies after taking pill in nightclub with boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of supplying deadly pill

It's not known whether the pill taken at nightclub Move (pictured) contained LSD or ecstasy. Picture: Street View

By Adam Solomons

A 16-year-old girl has died after taking a pill containing ecstasy or LSD in an Exeter nightclub.

A boy, also sixteen, was arrested on suspicion of supplying the deadly pill.

Police were called to the city's Move nightclub on Quay Hill after 12.30am today.

The girl was rushed to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The teenage boy arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug remains in custody.

Devon and Cornwall Police advised teens contact anti-drugs charity Talk to Frank before taking any banned substances.

Detective Chef Inspector Lee Nattrass said: ‘We have identified several teenagers already who reported that they had taken drugs.

'But we would urge anyone else who has felt unwell as a result to seek medical help and to contact us.

‘We have seen time and time again that these substances can kill, and we have another tragic case on our hands.

‘We ask that parents have open and honest conversations with their children about the risks of drugs. You don’t know what they contain and you don’t know the reaction you may have; it could be fatal.

'I urge anyone considering taking drugs to think twice and reconsider.’