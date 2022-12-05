'I'll do whatever it takes to tackle migrant crisis' vows Braverman after 40,000 cross Channel in 2022

5 December 2022, 05:36

Suella Braverman again vowed to tackle the migrant crisis
Suella Braverman again vowed to tackle the migrant crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Suella Braverman has vowed to do "whatever it takes" to tackle the migrant crisis as she said the public had enough of people "persistently abusing human rights laws".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The home secretary made her comments in a foreword to a report setting out recommendations to stop the thousands of small boat crossings.

The report from the Centre for Policy Studies, a centre-right think tank, called for an overhaul of human rights laws, including the option of withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights to enable detentions of migrants.

It also suggested introducing laws to make asylum claims in the UK impossible if a person has travelled through a safe country.

And more deals with countries should be struck that would see them take on asylum seekers who arrive in Britain, like the stalled Rwanda deal, the paper said.

Ms Braverman said she did not agree with everything in the report.

But she added: "The British public are fair-minded, tolerant and generous in spirit. But we are fed up with the continued flouting of our laws and immigration rules to game our asylum system."

Ms Braverman said she would to whatever it takes to handle the problem
Ms Braverman said she would to whatever it takes to handle the problem. Picture: Alamy

"And we've had enough of the persistent abuse of human rights laws to thwart the removal of those with no right to be in the UK. This must end.

"Saying so is not xenophobic or anti-immigration. It is the reality acknowledged and felt by the vast majority of the British public. To pretend otherwise is to insult them."

The home secretary added: "The Prime Minister and I are committed to doing whatever it takes. We are finalising our plan, and we will deliver the operational and legislative changes necessary to comprehensively tackle this problem."

Read more: RMT swats down 8% pay rise offer from rail bosses within hours as latest bid to avoid Christmas train strikes fails

More than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel this year – significantly higher than the 28,000 who made the journey in 2021.

Ministers have yet to come up with a way of stopping the often perilous crossing.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested targeted measures could be used – including banning people from safe countries like Albania from claiming asylum.

Much focus has been put on the number of people coming to the UK from the Balkan state.

The report's co-author, Nick Timothy, a former adviser to Theresa May, said: "If we are to stop the crossings, we will need to take immediate and bold action," he said. "It is not something that can be fixed through gradual, incremental change."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Antony Blinken

Blinken vows continued US support for Israel despite new right-wing government

Sterling has gone home from the World Cup

England hero Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup to help panicked family after armed robbers target his Surrey home

Around 40,000 rail workers are set to strike in the run-up to Christmas

RMT swats down 8% pay rise offer from rail bosses within hours as latest bid to avoid Christmas train strikes fails

Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran in October

Iran morality police status unclear after ‘closure’ comment

Russia Ukraine War

Brighter prospects ahead for Ukraine’s forces, US intelligence chief says

Dead seals on the shore of the Caspian Sea in Dagestan

2,500 dead seals found along Russia’s Caspian coast

St Edward's Crown contains almost 450 stones

King's crown moved from Tower of London ahead of 'muted' coronation

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump rebuked for call to suspend constitution over election

Kane applauds the travelling fans

England set up crunch quarter final with France after easing past Senegal

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to the media after leaving an African National Congress meeting in Johannesburg

South African president awaits party decision on his fate

Rescuers carry the body of a flood victim retrieved from the Jukskei river in Johannesburg

Flash flood kills nine at church gathering in South Africa

Fans prepare to revel in England's latest win - or drown their sorrows

Euphoric England fans knock back 15 million pints as Three Lions smash Senegal

Tambay helped Ferrari to F1 titles in 1982 and 1983

Ex-F1 Ferrari driver Patrick Tambay dies at 73 after Parkinson's battle

Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano unleashes lava river in new eruption

1

British man shot and killed and his friend injured after masked gunmen open fire in St Lucia bar

Iran has scrapped its morality police

Iran's morality police 'closed', attorney general claims without confirmation from body in charge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ground crew check on the astronauts inside the re-entry capsule of the Shenzhou-14 manned space mission after it lands at the landing site in northern China

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six-month mission

Hundreds of troops are being trained to drive ambulances

Military personnel ready to step in as Christmas strike chaos looms

The PM is 'personally focused' on the migrant crisis

Rishi Sunak will deal with 'gangs on small boats' crossing the Channel, says Nadhim Zahawi

A seventh child has died from the bug

Boy, 12, becomes first secondary school pupil to die from Strep A as parents vow to keep their children at home
Brussels Attacks Trial

Survivors of Brussels suicide attacks seek closure at trial

A worker passes by flowers displayed for a new shop opening as restrictions are eased in Beijing

China reports two new Covid deaths as some restrictions eased

Meghan and Kate have reportedly never seen eye to eye

Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary 'will go to war with the public' as well as royals

Michael Lockwood abruptly left his position on Friday

Head of police watchdog sacked after becoming subject of criminal investigation, home secretary reveals
The Met has issued its first weather warning of the winter

First snow warning for Britain as country braces for 'Beast from the East' 2 and icy conditions from next week
Tanner Lynn Horner

FedEx driver arrested after ‘confessing to kidnap and murder of girl, seven’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Raise wages NHS

'A country full of hypocrites!': Caller rages over refusal to raise wages in public service
Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election
James O'Brien 02/12/22

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes
Nick Ferrari and former offender discuss crime

'Police stop and search can save lives': Former gang member tells LBC how he could have been deterred from crime
'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

Lillie Almond (l) says being 83 is no excuse for Susan Hussey (bottom right) following her comments to charity CEO Ngozi Fulani (top r)

'You don’t hit 83 years old and get a hall pass to be racist,' writes Lillie Almond

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit