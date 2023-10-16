LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war

16 October 2023, 17:22

This Shelagh caller shares 'horrific' anti-semitic act he witnessed

By Anna Fox

Anti-Semitism in London has risen drastically since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, and police have warned Jewish people in the capital are "genuinely scared".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Calling from Elstree, Simon began by detailing to Shelagh Fogarty, an "anti-Semitic" and "anti-Jewish" act he witnessed on Monday morning.

Simon asserted: "In Borehamwood and Elstree there was a man wandering around the streets attempting to remove the mezuzah from people's doorposts."

Explaining to listeners what a mezuzah is, Simon added: "It's a small scroll which we affix to our doors as part of our religion."

Read more: Hero Brit, 32, killed fighting Hamas terrorists as he saved Israeli civilians from massacre

Continuing, Simon explained that a man was "wandering around removing that where he could see it, and also spitting and being generally antisocial towards Jewish people".

Highlighting to Shelagh that the police finally managed to apprehend the individual, Simon noted that the incident was only "two streets away" from his home.

Caller Aaron details anti-Semitism he has experienced in the last week

His actions were "purely anti-Semitic and anti-Jewish" noted Simon, adding that the individual was "targeting Jewish homes with no regard to the occupants" or "to what those occupants might be thinking in terms of what's going on in the Israel-Gaza conflict".

"It's very sad to see that in 2023," Simon told Shelagh, "but unfortunately, it's been going on for years since we were all children".

Read more: Anti-Semitic hate soars in London as police vow to stop 'celebrations of terrorism or death'

He added: "We've all experienced it at our schools, through our universities, in the workplace, and sadly, even today".

The home secretary Suella Braverman recently issued a stark warning to demonstrators at pro-Palestine rallies, some of whom she claimed were involved in glorifying terrorism.

The Community Security Trust (CST) recorded 89 "anti-Jewish hate" incidents from 7 to 10 October.

Jewish schools in London and Manchester have increased security measures as concerns grow about a possible rise in antisemitism directed at children.

Read more: Gaza 'running out of life': UN warns food and water 'in scarce supply' as Israel vows 'fateful' hour looms for Hamas

