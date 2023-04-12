Caller fears child protection services will 'only believe’ her when her child 'turns up in a body bag’

12 April 2023, 17:10

Caller criticises social services for failing to tackle daughter's abuse

By Anna Fox

This caller details how her ex-partner "took" their child following a dispute over domestic violence claims.

Detailing her experience of domestic violence, this Shelagh Fogarty caller deemed the issue as like “pass the parcel” as “nobody wants to deal with the actual abuser”.

Speaking about her ex-partner who displayed violent behaviour towards her during their relationship, the caller accused the police and social services of aiming to “shut the victim up” instead of dealing with the abuser.

When questioned by Shelagh as to whether she'd had any "involvement" with social services about their child when the domestic violence was active, she replied: "It only suddenly came up when he was run down for adoption because of his domestic abuse".

Their conversation arose as social workers have recently criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after he claimed victims of child sexual abuse were ignored by the profession.

The Prime Minister commented during an interview with The London Economic in the wake of the government’s announcement to make reporting child sexual abuse mandatory.

Speaking about historic cases where children were sexually exploited by gangs of largely Pakistani men in places like Rochdale, Rotherham, and Telford, he said: “When victims and other whistleblowers came forward their claims were often ignored by social workers, local politicians, or even the police.

“The reason they were ignored was due to cultural sensitivity and political correctness.”

Shelagh continued by questioning the caller on what intervention she would like.

The caller replied by saying: “What I want is for my child to be removed from that situation, her mental health has gone through the floor, she's recently been diagnosed with depression, she's having panic attacks, and she was fainting at school through stress.”

Emotively the caller described how she felt "no one" will believe her until her daughter "turns up in a body bag".

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh Fogarty discusses junior doctors strikes.

'We spit out exhausted, dejected, demoralised, disillusioned people': Shelagh Fogarty recalls former Health Secretary's words
Seething caller accuses government of using the NHS as a cash cow

Seething caller accuses the government of using the NHS as a 'cash cow'

Mark Rowley is not the person to fix the Met's "toxic, racist culture"

Mark Rowley is 'not the person' to deal with the Met's 'toxic, racist culture', says former Superintendent

Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'

Shelagh Fogarty and trans activist Helen Belcher

Trans activist slams Kemi Badenoch for launching a campaign that 'excludes trans people'

Caller tells Shelagh she would 'rather die' than be raped

Distressed caller tells Shelagh Fogarty: "I'd rather die than be raped"

Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK

Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

Baroness Casey spoke to LBC about her report

Met needs to 'woman up' and stop being in denial about who's to blame for its problems, Baroness Casey tells LBC

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget

Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The chilling video was shared widely on social media.

Man charged after 'video in car with young woman' after Uber suspend driver profile over incident
Meghan won't attend the coronation because it's Archie's birthday on the same day.

Meghan won't go to King Charles's coronation as it 'clashes with Archie's fourth birthday'

The couple has displayed golliwogs in their pub

Pub in golliwog row 'barred from Good Beer Guide and from future awards'

Babis Anagnostopolou has been found guilty of murdering his wife Caroline Crouch.

Slain mum Caroline Crouch's body to be exhumed in Greece to stop killer from making it a shrine
Prince Andrew reportedly will not leave the Royal Lodge property, leaving tensions high with King Charles.

King Charles’s relationship with Prince Andrew ‘hits all-time low’ after he refuses to leave £30m home
Harry will attend King Charles' coronation but Meghan Markle will not go with him

Prince Harry will attend Charles's Coronation without Meghan Markle who will stay in California with children