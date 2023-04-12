'We spit out exhausted, dejected, demoralised, disillusioned people': Shelagh Fogarty recalls former Health Secretary's words

12 April 2023, 16:09

Shelagh Fogarty doctors strikes - extended clip

By Georgina Greer

Shelagh Fogarty recalled the words of Steven Dorrel, former Health Secretary as she urges the public to "think hard about what is happening to the NHS".

Shelagh Fogarty wondered whether we have been "desensitized' to "horrors happening on our doorstep" as she discussed the junior doctors strike on its second day.

"I think it's probably always the case that there's a limit to what we can mobilize in terms of information and perhaps even more than that our emotional and psychological response to that information..."

"I wonder whether all of the above is making us to tired to notice what is going on in the NHS."

READ MORE: Union leader behind junior doctors' strike criticised for holiday during 'largest-ever' NHS walkout

Shelagh went on: "The reason we should care about them [the doctors] is that they care for us.

"It is actually an act of partial selfishness to care for them and to make sure they are paid in a way and work in such conditions that they wish to remain in that role.

"It's as simple as that really".

READ MORE: ‘Enemies of peace will not prevail,’ says Joe Biden in Belfast speech after White House denies he is 'anti-British'

She recalled speaking to former Health Secretary Steven Dorell, who said: "Historically we have a brilliant, motivated workforce in the NHS, 20 years later we spit out exhausted, dejected, demoralised, disillusioned people."

She concluded: "That's not new and we need to stop doing it".

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh on domestic violence

Caller fears child protection services will 'only believe’ her when her child 'turns up in a body bag’

Seething caller accuses government of using the NHS as a cash cow

Seething caller accuses the government of using the NHS as a 'cash cow'

Mark Rowley is not the person to fix the Met's "toxic, racist culture"

Mark Rowley is 'not the person' to deal with the Met's 'toxic, racist culture', says former Superintendent

Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'

Shelagh Fogarty and trans activist Helen Belcher

Trans activist slams Kemi Badenoch for launching a campaign that 'excludes trans people'

Caller tells Shelagh she would 'rather die' than be raped

Distressed caller tells Shelagh Fogarty: "I'd rather die than be raped"

Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK

Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

Baroness Casey spoke to LBC about her report

Met needs to 'woman up' and stop being in denial about who's to blame for its problems, Baroness Casey tells LBC

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget

Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The chilling video was shared widely on social media.

Man charged after 'video in car with young woman' after Uber suspend driver profile over incident
Meghan won't attend the coronation because it's Archie's birthday on the same day.

Meghan won't go to King Charles's coronation as it 'clashes with Archie's fourth birthday'

The couple has displayed golliwogs in their pub

Pub in golliwog row 'barred from Good Beer Guide and from future awards'

Babis Anagnostopolou has been found guilty of murdering his wife Caroline Crouch.

Slain mum Caroline Crouch's body to be exhumed in Greece to stop killer from making it a shrine
Prince Andrew reportedly will not leave the Royal Lodge property, leaving tensions high with King Charles.

King Charles’s relationship with Prince Andrew ‘hits all-time low’ after he refuses to leave £30m home
Harry will attend King Charles' coronation but Meghan Markle will not go with him

Prince Harry will attend Charles's Coronation without Meghan Markle who will stay in California with children