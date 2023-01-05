Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics

Keir Starmer is positioning himself as an "outsider" and "grabbing at the Gordon Brown" approach to reform politics, Andrew Marr has said.

After Keir Starmer's first speech of 2023, Shelagh Fogarty invited fellow LBC presenter Andrew Marr to reflect on the Labour leader's insistence that his party are ready to govern.

Andrew leaned on how Keir Starmer has positioned himself as an "outsider".

He went on to read out a statement from Mr Starmer which admitted that the Labour leader came to politics "late" and believes the UK has a political system that "hoards power".

"A lot of the outsiders who have come to power across western Europe come to power because they say 'We don't like the swamp, we don't like the Westminster bubble, we don't like the old way of doing things in Brussels or Rome'." Andrew began.

Shelagh chimed in saying it is a "Macronesque" political tactic, referring to the president of France Emmanuel Macron.

Agreeing, Andrew continued: "And he is saying I am like that. I'm the outsider, I'm going to change politics and he's grabbing the Gordon Brown agenda of getting rid of the House of Lords and bringing in all sorts of new laws in terms of Westminister politics."

Keir Starmer has been "sneered" at for his stance and is "doubling down on it", Andrew declared.

