Keir Starmer attempts to transform Labour's 'big spender' image as he pledges to introduce a 'Take Back Control' bill

The Labour leader spoke of the need for a "decade of renewal" and a "new approach to politics" as part of his speech. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Sir Keir Starmer today pledged Labour would not spend its way out of the Tory "mess", promising a "Take Back Control" bill that would form a "new approach" to British politics and national prosperity.

Starmer's first speech of 2023, the Labour leader promised a "decade of national renewal" if Labour wins the next general election.

Speaking from Stratford, East London, the Labour leader noted that "political change must go hand in hand with economic change" in a speech which focussed heavily on the need for a "new way of governing" outside the Westminster bubble.

Speaking of the "brilliance" of key workers including doctors and nurses, he pledged to ease the burden on households amid sky-high inflation and the cost of living crisis.

However, Starmer was quick to note of his pledges that "none of this is code for getting a big government chequebook out".

The Labour leader spoke of the need for a "decade of renewal" and a "new approach to politics". Picture: PA

Read more: PM's five pledges for Britain: Halve inflation, grow economy, slash debt, cut NHS waits and tackle channel migrants

Read more: 'Don't make my final years a misery' Charles' plea to warring William and Harry after Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

He went on to label Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's 'five point plan' speech on Wednesday as one filled with "platitudes", with Starmer referencing the "vested interests" that he says plague the current government.

It follows a rebuttal by the Tories who accused Sir Keir of "yet another desperate relaunch attempt".

Describing the Westminster system as "part of the problem", Starmer went on to highlight "sticking plaster politics" and shortsighted fixes that plague the current government.

He spoke of the need for a "power shift out of Westminster", with Starmer emphasising the need for people with "skin in the game" to be involved in decision making.

Starmer pledged to create an economy that "works for everyone, not just the ones at the top" as part of his speech. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Describing it as a "take back control" bill, Starmer promised a "new approach" to growth and the British economy.

Pledging to create an economy that "works for everyone, not just the ones at the top", Starmer referenced his own upbringing during the 1970s.

Serving up a number of anecdotes as he reflected on the cost of living crisis, the Labour leader referenced a time when his home phone line was cut off amid rising prices.

It follows Rishi Sunak's 'five point plan' to get the country back on track following a year of leadership battles, economic turmoil and a cost of living crisis.