'Don't make my final years a misery' Charles' plea to warring William and Harry after Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

Prince Harry's explosive memoir is set to release next week. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles warned his sons Harry and William to behave and 'not make his final years a misery' after Prince Phillip's funeral in April 2021, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly said in his explosive new memoir.

Harry recalls a tense meeting with William and Charles after the late Queen's husband in April 2021, according to The Guardian, which has obtained a copy of Spare ahead of its release next week.

In the meeting, Harry claims Charles stood between his two sons' flushed faces and said: "Please, boys - don't make my final years a misery".

During Prince Philip's funeral, William and Harry walked side-by-side during the coffin procession in what appeared to be an attempt to put on a united front.

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor. Picture: Getty

But in his recent Netflix documentary, Harry revealed the funeral was much more difficult for him that it seemed. He said: "It was hard, especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation.

"So none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather’s funeral, but we did. "I've had to make peace with the fact that I’m probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology."

Harry's new memoir is expected to put further strain on relations with the rest of the royal family, and is expected to be particularly hard on William.

In another leaked extract from the book, Harry claims Prince William attacked him and knocked him to the ground in an argument over his wife Meghan Markle.

Harry said that William ripped his necklace and knocked him "to the floor".

Prince Harry's book is due to release on January 10. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Sussex also claimed his older brother called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," he reportedly wrote in the new book.

He went on: "I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

The alleged incident took place in 2019 in Nottingham Cottage, when Harry and Meghan had moved in there. William had come to the house to complain about the American actress, Harry claimed.

Harry and William's heated argument reportedly centred around Meghan. Picture: Getty

The conversation became heated and the two exchanged insults, before William said he was trying to help his brother.

Harry shot back: "Are you serious? Help me? Sorry - is that what you call this? Helping me?"

This comment allegedly made William angry, and Harry said that the attack happened after he had offered his brother a glass of water, telling him: "Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this."

William then supposedly called his brother "another name" before attacking him.After the alleged attack, William urged Harry to hit him back, the Duke of Sussex claimed.