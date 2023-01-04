PM's five pledges for Britain: Halve inflation, grow economy, slash debt, cut NHS waits and tackle channel migrants

Rishi Sunak spoke from London's Olympic Park as he announced his five point "no tricks" plan. Picture: LBC

By Danielle DeWolfe

The Prime Minister today unveiled a five point plan to put the country back on track for 2023, promising “no tricks” and “no ambiguity” as part of his proposals.

Laying out his objectives from London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Rishi Sunak will set out to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists, and “stop the boats” over the coming year.

Speaking of his respect for public sector workers in the midst of the largest wave of public sector strike action in recent memory, Sunak said he understood the "anxiety" that surrounded NHS waiting list delays.

The announcement marks Sunak’s first major speech of 2023, urging the public to judge his premiership as PM on the key targets outlined and the “effort we put in”.

It also follows mounting criticism aimed at the PM who has not been seen or heard from publicly in weeks, amid a growing wave of public discontent which includes extensive public sector strike action and an NHS brought to its knees by winter pressure.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out his government's five goals for 2023 as part of his speech. Picture: Twitter

Speaking today, Sunak said his “five pledges” would “deliver peace of mind”, going on to note his plan would help “build a better future” for the next generation.

Setting out his mission to "halve inflation", Sunak's goal reflects predictions already announced by the office for budget responsibility (OBR), with inflation forecast to drop from 10.7% in November to 3.8% by the end of 2023.

“First, we will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security,” said Sunak.

“Second, we will grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country."

Sunak continued: “Third, we will make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services.

“Fourth, NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly.

“Fifth, we will pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed.

Rishi Sunak spoke from London's Olympic Park as he announced his five point "no tricks" plan which included stopping migrant boats crossing the channel. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Describing them as “the people’s priorities”, Sunak went on to say “we will either have achieved them or not”.

He added: "we need to change the way the country works".

Vowing to work "night and day" to fulfil the pledges, the PM also said he would detain those making illegal migrant crossings and teased tougher measures.

Speaking of his desire to create "a future that restores optimism, hope and pride in Britain", the Prime Minister's comments follow a tumultuous 2022 which saw a successive procession of Prime Ministers enter Downing Street.

Paired with an overzealous mini budget from former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, the combination systematically tanked the British economy.

Despite pledging to halve inflation, the office for budget responsibility (OBR) has already predicted inflation will drop from 10.7% in November to 3.8% by the end of 2023. Picture: Screengrab

As part of his speech, Sunak continued: “No tricks… no ambiguity… we’re either delivering for you or we’re not. We will rebuild trust in politics through action, or not at all.

“So, I ask you to judge us on the effort we put in and the results we achieve.”

"People don't want politicians who promise the earth and then fail to deliver. They want government to focus less on politics and more on the things they care about."

It follows last night's announcement that the PM would make maths compulsory for all students up to the age of 18.

A proposal “based on solid research" and "not a pet project”, Sunak has faced criticism surrounding his priorities.