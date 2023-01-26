Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

26 January 2023, 17:01

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty about her "horrific" experience in the same high-security prison serial killer Rose West was at in the 90s.

After it was announced transgender woman, Isla Bryson will not be jailed in a female prison, Shelagh Fogarty heard from this caller who had been detained with high-profile criminal women.

Anne said to Shelagh that she was remanded and put into a "horrific" high-security prison in the 90s due to the "locality" of where her offence was.

It comes as Isla Bryson's case has caused fury after she was put into a women's prison as she awaits sentencing and heaped more pressure on the Scottish Government in the wake of its changes to gender recognition.

The 31-year-old raped a woman in Clydebank in 2016 and then one in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019, after meeting both online. A court heard how she preyed on vulnerable victims.

Anne later said: "There were people walking around very openly and I didn't know what they had done or put in for."

READ more: Transgender woman found guilty of raping two women when she was a man

Prompted by Shelagh, she continued to say that her cell was "opposite" serial killer Rose West.

She said: "She was the first prisoner I ever met.

"I was just blown away, immediately I recognised her."

Anne went on to tell Shelagh that whilst she was at this prison, there was a "man who was a trans woman" who was kept in "segregation and would only see him in visits".

She said: "It's the thought of what they're thinking if they're looking at my children. It's quite a scary thought but at the time I didn't know they were trans."

READ more: 'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty 'objects' caller's views on trans rapist

Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed

Shelagh Fogarty

'Our judicial system only protects the criminals', says caller whose son's murderer was released early

LBC caller: The West has 'blood on its hands' if support for Ukraine stops

The West has 'blood on its hands' if it stops support for Ukraine, LBC caller says

locked up

'Raging' caller says Nadhim Zahawi should be 'locked up' for tax evasion 'if proven guilty'

Shelagh

The term 'white privilege' is 'racist' according to teacher who condemns anti-racism training

Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election

Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election

levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

SF

'Total nurse walkout': Nurse of 40 years says only a walkout will force govt response

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses UK govt of 'allowing' violence toward women

Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers

Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says

Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' of UK nurse supply, warns RCN Deputy Nursing Dir

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' within NHS, warns nursing chief

Britain's ability to sign trade deals will be damaged if it unilaterally dumps the Northern Ireland protocol according to Nick Thomas-Symonds

Truss damaging UK's reputation with NI Protocol 'threats', Labour MP warns

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tributes have been paid to a Kansas man who was accidentally shot and killed by his dog while they were sitting in a pickup truck.

Tributes for 'beloved' Kansas man who was shot dead by his dog in freak accident

A safety review was being held today after huge overcrowding at London Bridge Station that commuters fearful of being crushed.

Safety review held after massive overcrowding at London Bridge station as commuters feared being crushed
Wetherspoon pubs are being sold off due to the pandemic and lower sales.

Troubled Wetherspoons announces another 11 pubs to close with 35 still on the market - is your local one of them?
Boris Johnson's Partygate legal fees will be paid for by the taxpayera

Taxpayers to shell out at least £222,000 for Boris Johnson’s Partygate legal fees

The robot can escape through bars like the T-1000

I'll be back! Scientists invent robot that can melt and escape cage like terrifying Terminator 2 villain the T-1000
Press was jailed after changing her plea to guilty

Killer caught on CCTV walking with man she knifed to death - before phoning pal to say ‘I’ve just murdered someone’