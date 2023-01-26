Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty about her "horrific" experience in the same high-security prison serial killer Rose West was at in the 90s.

After it was announced transgender woman, Isla Bryson will not be jailed in a female prison, Shelagh Fogarty heard from this caller who had been detained with high-profile criminal women.

Anne said to Shelagh that she was remanded and put into a "horrific" high-security prison in the 90s due to the "locality" of where her offence was.

It comes as Isla Bryson's case has caused fury after she was put into a women's prison as she awaits sentencing and heaped more pressure on the Scottish Government in the wake of its changes to gender recognition.

The 31-year-old raped a woman in Clydebank in 2016 and then one in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019, after meeting both online. A court heard how she preyed on vulnerable victims.

Anne later said: "There were people walking around very openly and I didn't know what they had done or put in for."

Prompted by Shelagh, she continued to say that her cell was "opposite" serial killer Rose West.

She said: "She was the first prisoner I ever met.

"I was just blown away, immediately I recognised her."

Anne went on to tell Shelagh that whilst she was at this prison, there was a "man who was a trans woman" who was kept in "segregation and would only see him in visits".

She said: "It's the thought of what they're thinking if they're looking at my children. It's quite a scary thought but at the time I didn't know they were trans."

