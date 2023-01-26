Dangerous trans rapist should not be in women's prison, Labour's Yvette Cooper insists after outrage

26 January 2023, 09:29 | Updated: 26 January 2023, 09:31

Yvette Cooper has demanded Isla Bryson not serve time in a female prison
Yvette Cooper has demanded Isla Bryson not serve time in a female prison. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Will Taylor

A trans woman who has been convicted of rape should not be in a female prison, Yvette Cooper has said.

Labour's shadow home secretary was unequivocal as she said Isla Bryson should not be put with female inmates after she was convicted of raping two women when she was a man.

Bryson, born Adam Graham, from Clydebank, Scotland, carried out her crimes before transitioning to a woman.

The 31-year-old raped a woman in Clydebank in 2016 and then one in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019, after meeting both online. A court heard how she preyed on vulnerable victims.

Her case has caused outrage after she was put into a women's prison as she awaits sentencing and heaped more pressure on the Scottish Government in the wake of its changes to gender recognition.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Cooper said: "This dangerous rapist should not be in a women's prison. They should not be in a women's prison.

"The Scottish authorities need to obviously take their decisions but I think it's common sense, isn't it, that someone who poses a danger to women's safety should not be housed with women prisoners."

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Bryson's marriage broke down and she ended up staying with her first victim at her mother's house in Clydebank.

Read more: 'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison

She raped her in a half hour ordeal, with the victim, 30, describing how she was "so scared" and "sick to the stomach".

Bryson went on to threaten to harm her family is she spoke out about it.

The second victim, 34, told the court how Bryson raped her after she told her to stop.

Bryson's claim that both encounters were consensual was rejected. She said she knew she was transgender from aged four but did not decide to transition until she was 29, and that she has been taking hormones and wants to have surgery.

Bryson has been sent to a women's prison
Bryson has been sent to a women's prison. Picture: Alamy

But the decision to send her to a women's prison, Cornton Vale in Stirlingshire, has sparked controversy amid fears for the safety of female inmates left with a convicted rapist who still has male genitalia.

Read more: Transgender woman found guilty of raping two women when she was a man

Nicola Sturgeon said: "The fact of the matter is there is no automatic right for a trans woman convicted of an offense to go to a women's prison.

"The Scottish Prison Service, which individually assesses all prisoners or potential prisoners, does detailed risk assessments that are about the safety of the individual prisoner [and] of those that will be around the individual prisoner.

Sturgeon has come under fire over controversial reforms to gender recognition
Sturgeon has come under fire over controversial reforms to gender recognition. Picture: Alamy

"This idea that because somebody who may have committed crimes as a man - let's not lose sight of that although I'm not talking about the individual case - but then tries to change gender simply to avoid going to a man's prison, there is no such automaticity around that.

"This is about individual risk assessments."

She insisted her changes to how gender recognition is made in Scotland – which Westminster wants to block – would not change the prison system.

Opponents to her reforms feared that by making it easier for people to legally change their gender, sex offenders could exploit it.

An amendment proposed by an SNP member of the Scottish Parliament that would stop people awaiting trial for sex crimes from legally changing their gender failed by one vote after the Scottish Government argued against it.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Tate, right, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, was taken into the offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism on Thursday

Andrew Tate appears for second day of forensic device searches

A woman stands by the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine as authorities report Russian attacks

Prime suspect Neil Maxwell in the new e-fit (left) and the original image (bottom right)

Police launch fresh appeal over Leah Croucher murder after prime suspect 'changed appearance to avoid being recognised'

Laughing gas could be outlawed to tackle antisocial behaviour

The end of legal laughing gas: New law will ban possession of 'hippy crack' and tackle antisocial behaviour

Mr Zelensky has urged further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy taunts Putin as a 'nobody' as he's finally given Western tanks to fight back Russia and calls for fighter jets

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder are displayed

Black box from Nepal plane crash to be sent to Singapore

Lindell Angell will spend nine-and-a-half years in prison

Thug jailed for stealing £145,000 watch after taking victim for drinks and knocking him unconscious outside Tube station

Levi Davies went missing in October

Missing rugby and X Factor star Levi Davis 'owed £100,000 to Somali mafia before he vanished in Spain'

Mr Trump was banned after the January 6 insurrection

Donald Trump re-instated by Facebook and Instagram after two-year ban

The advert has been slammed as "beyond despicable"

Life insurance firm branded "absolutely disgusting" after using serial killer Harold Shipman in advert

Mr Zelenskyy has urged further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls for jets and long-range missiles as he thanks Western countries for sending 'game-changing tanks'

Ms Bolton, from Dawson Street in Bury (L) died in Fairfield Hospital (R)

Pensioner, 87, died after developing hypothermia and could not afford to heat her home

Marilyn Manson

Game Of Thrones star Esme Bianco settles Marilyn Manson ‘abuse’ lawsuit

Sean Maurice admitted killing Paul Maurice

Son jailed for 10 years after stabbing to death 'rapist, abuser' father in frenzied attack

Diego Valencia was killed in Spain

Church official killed and several others injured in 'terrorist' knife attack in Spain

A Leopard 2A6 main battle tank drives across a training area in Munster, Germany

US and Germany sending battle tanks to back Ukraine war effort

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flames leap skyward out of the Harper Square co-operative residential building in the Kenwood neighbourhood of Chicago

One dead as fire blazes through Chicago apartment building

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has reportedly been 'forced to flee from Egypt over safety fears'.

Ex-Premier League ref Mark Clattenberg 'forced to flee Egypt over safety fears'

Police and rescue services at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, German

Two dead as man stabs passengers on train in Germany

Heinz products are going up in price

Heinz product 'doubles in price over the course of a year' as cost of 500 items goes up

A rising star in British athletics has said she won't travel to Australia for a world championship due to her “deep concern” for the environment.

Rising star in British athletics to sit out world championship in Australia over 'deep climate concerns'
Pascale Ferrier

Woman pleads guilty to sending ricin in 2020 letter to Donald Trump

A soldier walks past a line of M1 Abrams tanks at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine despite concerns

The car was stripped for parts

'I thought it looked a bit funny': Woman left shocked as 'car cannibals' strip vehicle bare while she was at a concert
Popular animated comedy Rick and Morty will continue without co-creator Justin Roiland, who was dropped after it emerged he'd been charged with felony domestic abuse.

Rick and Morty will continue without Justin Roiland, after co-creator dropped following domestic abuse charges
Visitors tour The Experimental Theatre, designed in the early 1960s by the late Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, at the Rashid Karami International Fair in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon

Sites in Yemen and Lebanon added to Unesco world heritage danger list

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick delivers passionate mono about trans woman who raped two women being placed in female prison

'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison
James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid
Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed
Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says
Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

Shelagh Fogarty

'Our judicial system only protects the criminals', says caller whose son's murderer was released early
Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime
LBC caller: The West has 'blood on its hands' if support for Ukraine stops

The West has 'blood on its hands' if it stops support for Ukraine, LBC caller says

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit