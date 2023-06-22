'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation

22 June 2023, 18:09

Frustrated caller on 'generational mess' Tories have created

By Georgina Greer

As the country battles rising mortgages and the highest interest rates in fifteen years, Rishi Sunak spoke today to reassure the public, and this Shelagh Fogarty caller was unimpressed.

As PM Rishi Sunak reiterated he is "totally, 100% on it" in battle against inflation, caller Andy and Shelagh Fogarty discussed his words.

Caller Andy began, branding Mr Sunak: "Clueless, no integrity, no plan, headless chicken going around in circles."

He briefly relented, saying he "feels sorry" for the PM who inherited the "poisoned chalice" from former Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, but quickly returned to venting his frustration saying, "Rishi is totally out of his depth".

Andy continued: "I am totally sick and tired of Vladimir Putin getting blamed for Liz Truss's mess...Liz Truss made bad things a lot worse."

READ MORE: 'There is no short cut' Rishi Sunak backs jumbo interest rate hike to 5 per cent in desperate bid to control inflation

Rishi Sunak 'absolutely confident' he can deliver on pledge to halve inflation

READ MORE: ‘It took far too long’: Family of Hamish Harding hit out at missing Titanic sub owner for not raising alarm fast enough

He then asked: "Where is the accountability?", naming Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as figures who have not been held accountable.

Shelagh however pointed out that Mr Johnson did receive "some accountability" having been "forced out" of parliament, and asked Andy: "What would you consider accountability?"

Andy answered: "If this was any other country, you know they would absolutely be sitting in a courthouse.

"They have destroyed the lives of millions, they have destroyed the hope of youngsters, they have destroyed economic forecasts, they have destroyed Britain for the next ten, fifteen, twenty years.

"A generational mess has been created."

Shelagh asked: "Am I right in saying Andy, nothing he could have said in that room would have made you feel better?"

Andy concluded: "Yes, something could have been said if there was a clear, concise, plan."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts

s

'It's the moral equivalent of hiding in the fridge!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Rishi Sunak's absence from Partygate report vote
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings

Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker

Shelagh Fogarty speaks to Frazer Knight

Prince Harry seemed 'more confident and direct' with answers today, says LBC reporter

Shelagh Fogarty calls for an end to press "brutality"

Amid Prince Harry trial, Shelagh Fogarty calls for press 'brutality' to come to an end

Shelagh Fogarty

University failed to contact mother of struggling student ‘until after she’d taken her life’

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Taxi driver’s tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of asylum seekers

Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

broken asylum system

'It isn’t fit for purpose’: Shelagh Fogarty comments on the ‘broken’ asylum system

Suella

'I'm about to cry, I feel so scared': black British woman feels the Home Sec is 'othering' ethnic minorities
Addiction experts

‘British culture itself is dependent on alcohol’: Charity CEO unpacks the difficulty of tackling addictions
‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels
Shelagh Fogarty Roger Gale

Manston can house 1,500 people but is currently trying to accommodate for 4,000 people, MP tells LBC

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The family returned to pay the bill.

Family accused of running out on £215 pub bill return and 'overpay as a gesture of goodwill'
The Open and two Ashes tests set to be hit by fresh RMT train strikes

The Open and two Ashes tests to be impacted by fresh round of RMT train strikes

Family said the response time was 'far too long'.

‘It took far too long’: Family of Hamish Harding hit out at missing Titanic sub owner for not raising alarm fast enough
The debris is believed to be the sub's rear section and landing struts

'Debris field' found in search for Titanic sub is craft’s 'rear cover and landing frame,' experts say
Stockton Rush spoke about his concerns on overregulation in interviews in 2019 and 2022

"Safety is just pure waste": Lost Titanic sub’s creator made chilling comment in 2022 interview as search becomes "bleak"
The 'fabulous' apartment is listed for £1,000pcm.

The ‘fabulous’ £1,000pcm studio flat boasting a shower opposite the bed, no private toilet and one window