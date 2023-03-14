Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’

14 March 2023, 19:00

By Anna Fox

Challenging the figures Tory MPs have spewed out regarding the number of refugees crossing the Channel, Shelagh Fogarty claims they are trying to “frighten” the public.

Classifying the lexis used by Conservative MPs whilst debating the immigration and asylum challenges in the UK as “woeful”, Shelagh Fogarty says the language used is "terrifying" the public.

Condemning the comments made by Tory MP Scott Benton in the House of Commons yesterday, where he insisted “100 million people” will attempt to enter the UK, Shelagh said: “I don't know whether he is lying or just thick”.

READ MORE: ‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric

Shelagh’s comments follow the passing of the second reading of the Illegal Migration Bill in the Commons yesterday, where 312 MPs voted in favour of the plans.

No Conservative MPs voted against the proposed legislation, although Theresa May and former ministers Chris Skidmore and Caroline Nokes, who have been publicly critical of the bill, did not register a vote, according to the Parliament website.

READ MORE: Seven Spring Budget predictions from tax, pensions, fuel and alcohol - and what the changes could mean for you

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman has been outwardly accused of adopting "extremist" language in remarks regarding how many people want to get into the UK.

Writing in the Daily Mail earlier this month, Ms Braverman said: "In the face of today's global migration crisis, yesterday's laws are simply not fit for purpose.

"There are 100 million people displaced around the world, and likely billions more eager to come here if possible".

READ MORE: 'I was expecting a longer sentence': Mum of fantasist jailed for rape lies says she must 'accept' her daughter's crimes

Reacting to the Home Secretary's comments regarding the number of migrants crossing the channel, Shelagh said: “This is what I mean, they are insulting your intelligence.”

The Illegal Migration Bill will remove those who have crossed the Channel into the UK to a third country such as Rwanda and be banned from returning.

Ms Braverman said the bill would stretch “the boundaries of international law” without “breaking it”.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May criticised the bill in the Commons yesterday, saying, “whenever you close a route, the migrants and the people smugglers find another way, and anybody who thinks that this bill will deal with the issue of illegal migration once and for all is wrong".

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row

Shelagh Fogarty

'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit

Lord Falconer on the government's illegal migrant policy

Government's migration plan is 'illegal in so many ways', Lord Falconer says

Shelagh language re Suella migrants

Suella Braverman's ‘misuse of language’ exaggerates UK's migrant issue, Shelagh Fogarty argues

Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts

SHELAGH AND ANNELIESE DODDS

Menopausal women could be offered paid leave, under Labour plans to tackle ‘worrying’ workplace drop-out rates

Shelagh Fogarty

Overjoyed caller pokes fun at Rishi Sunak for ‘admitting that it’s better to be in the EU’

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors

Shelagh

'Immoral philosophy': Caller reveals moral philosophy professor had affairs with students

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller blames 'lying' politicians for loss of faith in democracy, after Keir Starmer revealed five missions

Shelagh Fogarty: Ukraine becoming a neo-Nazi state is 'nonsense'

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty he wants Russia to win the war

Kate Forbes faces backlash

'Are we intolerant of people with religious beliefs?' Shelagh Fogarty asks as Kate Forbes faces backlash

Shelagh

Ex-Lancashire policeman slates 'so-called experts' for hindering Nicola Bulley case

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

LBC's Shelagh Fogarty opens up about stalking ordeal in new podcast

'What needs to change?': LBC's Shelagh Fogarty opens up about stalking ordeal in new podcast
'Good officers get excommunicated': Dawn Butler on 'broken' Met Police

'Good officers get excommunicated for raising issues': Dawn Butler on 'broken' Met Police

General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak's family have been "reminded of the rules" by police after a video was shared on social media showing the PM's dog without a lead on in London's Hyde Park.

Sunak's family 'reminded of the rules' after PM's labrador filmed without lead on in Hyde Park
Weather warnings for rain and snow will remain in place until Thursday

Two more days of winter? Met Office issues fresh weather warnings for snow and rain across England, Wales and Scotland
Mohammed Taroos Khan is convicted of killing Somaiya Begum in Bradford

Uncle guilty of murdering niece, 20, in 'honour killing' after she refused forced marriage to a cousin
The court heard how the bespoke gold and diamond watch owned by Mr Khan has never been recovered

'I could hear my wife screaming and crying': Amir Khan says armed robbery was scarier than any of his fights
The White House has said the downing of an American drone was "unsafe and unprofessional",

Moscow denies involvement in downing of American reaper drone over Black Sea - as US summons Russian ambassador
David Richards was jailed after being found guilty of attempted murder in January.

Ex-boss of male stripper group Dreamboys found dead in his cell after being jailed for trying to kill ex-wife with axe