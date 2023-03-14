"I was expecting a longer sentence": Mum of fantasist jailed for rape lies says she must 'accept' her daughter's crimes

14 March 2023, 15:14

Eleanor Williams, 22, falsely accused a number of men of rape
Eleanor Williams, 22, falsely accused a number of men of rape. Picture: Social Media/LBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The mother of a woman who lied about being raped, which led to three men attempting suicide, said she was "expecting a longer prison sentence" after her daughter was jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

Eleanor Williams posted graphic photos of self-inflicted injuries alongside false claims that she had been beaten, trafficked and raped by an Asian grooming gang.

She was jailed today at Preston Crown Court after being previously convicted of nine counts of perverting the course of justice.

Allison Johnston, Williams' mum, speaking to LBC, said she expected her daughter would be jailed - but for longer than the eight-and-a-half year prison sentence she was handed. She said the judge "has been really fair".

Read More: Serial fantasist who lied about Asian grooming gangs and faked rape injuries with a hammer jailed

"I was just expecting a longer prison sentence for Ellie," Ms Johnston said. "I think the judge has been really fair in taking into account her age and her vulnerabilities."

Asked about how she felt during her daughter's sentencing, Williams' mum said it was "really hard to listen to".

"As a mother it's really difficult to accept that she is responsible for all the things that he said. But in the eyes of the law I've got to accept that."

She added that her thoughts are now with her daughter and "getting her through the next couple of months and supporting her".

"That's where I'll be, as her mother, doing that," she added.

Williams, 22, made up names and doctored messages on her phone to make it appear she had been a victim of trafficking.

She admitted she lied about being trafficked to Ibiza and also admitted she lied about being sold as a sex slave in Amsterdam - when in fact she was on holiday with her sister.

The judge acknowledged she had been through difficulties in her childhood and had been self-harming from a young age but had shown no ‘significant’ sign of remorse.

The "only flicker of appreciation of what she has done came today" when she read a letter apologising for her Facebook post, said judge Robert Altham.

The judge said there was 'no explanation' as to why she would have committed the offences.

He said: “There is a risk that genuine victims [of sex crimes] will as a result of this defendant's actions feel deterred from reporting it.”

Eleanor Williams' trial was told she inflicted injuries on herself with a hammer she had bought from Tesco
Eleanor Williams' trial was told she inflicted injuries on herself with a hammer she had bought from Tesco. Picture: Social Media

The allegations she made on Facebook led to protests in her hometown of Barrow-in-Furness.

In January of this year, a jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.

She pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to one count of perverting the course of justice, which related to contacting her sister and mother with requests for them to take a hammer to her solicitor.

Her Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson visiting the town to "investigate" the claims.

Read More: Transgender predator released from prison following child sex offences convicted of raping 'vulnerable' friend weeks later

Read more: PCSO who filmed children in swimming pool changing rooms and engaged in sex acts with girls online jailed

Williams accused a number of men of rape, going back to 2017, and told police she was groomed and trafficked by an Asian gang.

On May 19 2020, she was found by officers near her home on Walney Island with injuries which she claimed were inflicted by the gang after she was taken to a house in the town and raped.

But Williams caused the injuries to herself with a hammer, which was found with her blood on close by.

Eleanor Williams gave herself her injuries as part of her fictitious story
Eleanor Williams gave herself her injuries as part of her fictitious story. Picture: Social Media

She also sent messages to herself, making them appear as if they were from traffickers or fellow victims, and in other cases manipulated real people to send messages which she then said were from her abusers.

The jury was told some of the people she made allegations about were real, while others, the prosecution claimed, did not exist.

During her evidence, Williams denied telling a "pack of lies" to the police and the jury.

Asked about her Facebook post, she said: "I wanted people to know what was going on in Barrow, still is going on."

Three men tried to take their own lives as the result of her lies.

Mohammed Ramzan, a business owner who was accused of grooming Williams, told the court his life had been made "hell on earth" by the allegations.

Mr Ramzan, who was in tears as he spoke from the witness box, said two weeks after he was arrested following Williams' claims he attempted to take his own life.

He said: "I still bear the scars to this day." Mr Ramzan said his property had been damaged and his businesses had been "ruined" after he and his family were targeted "in the most horrendous way".

He said: "I have had countless death threats made over social media from people all over the world because of what they thought I was involved in."

In a statement read to the court, Jordan Trengove said the word "rapist" had been spray painted across his house and his window was smashed after Williams accused him of raping and attacking her.

He said he spent 73 days in prison, sharing a cell with a convicted sex offender, after he was charged as a result of her claims.

Williams posted her fictitious account to Facebook
Williams posted her fictitious account to Facebook. Picture: Social Media

He said: "Things had calmed down a bit until the Facebook post in 2020."This made things even worse for me. There were big protests and marches in Barrow."

The lowest point was when I tried to end my life in August 2020."

Oliver Gardner said his chance encounter with Williams in Preston led to him being sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Mr Gardner, who was accused of rape after he met Williams in the city centre, said it was a "real shock" when he was contacted by Cumbria Police and told of her claims.

He said: "It was just a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time."In his statement, he said he tried to end his life before being sectioned.

He said: "This whole period in my life has been totally overwhelming."

Cameron Bibby, who was the first man accused of rape by Williams in 2017, said he had to remove himself from most social media because of abuse and was scared to pick his son up from nursery because of the way people looked at him.

He said after Williams posted her account on Facebook, his neighbours displayed "Justice for Ellie" stickers in their windows, which "intimidated" him.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi

Hundreds dead as Cyclone Freddy pummels Malawi and Mozambique

Fifa has also scrapped its three-team group plan

World Cup 2026 will be longest in history after Fifa introduces 48-team format and 40 more games

Romania Tate Appeal

Andrew Tate to remain in custody in Romania after bail request rejected

Andrew Tate loses latest appeal bid as he remains in Romanian prison amid human trafficking case

Andrew Tate loses latest appeal bid as he remains in Romanian prison amid human trafficking case

Jimmy Carter Hospice Explainer

Joe Biden says he plans to deliver eulogy for ex-president Jimmy Carter

Germany Girl Killed

Two children in custody over fatal stabbing of 12-year-old in Germany

The two deaths are the latest drownings to take place in the Atoll in recent years.

Two British tourists drown in two days holidaying in Maldives near luxury Rasdhoo Island resort

Books Leigh Bardugo

Author Leigh Bardugo agrees eight-figure deal with Macmillan Publishers

Weather warnings for rain and snow will remain in place until Thursday

Met Office issues fresh weather warnings for snow and rain across north west, Wales and Scotland

APTOPIX Puerto Rico Baseball Fans

Puerto Rico breaks world record as baseball fans go blond

Exclusive
A serving police officer has told LBC she has ‘no confidence in the police’

'It’s sickening': Serving officer says she has 'no faith in police' after reporting male colleague for sexual assault 10 years ago
Israel Politics

Prominent Israelis urge UK and Germany to cancel Netanyahu visits

Eleanor Williams, 22, accused a number of men of rape and posted an account on Facebook in May 2020 alleging she had been the victim of an Asian grooming gang

Serial fantasist who lied about Asian grooming gangs and faked rape injuries with a hammer jailed

Gary Lineker’s son has received death threats

Gary Lineker’s son receives death threat of being ‘burned at the stake’ in wake of presenter’s Twitter furore

Day Nurse, Night Nurse and Covonia cold and flu remedies pulled from UK shelves over health fears

Day Nurse, Night Nurse and Covonia among 20 cold and flu remedies pulled from UK shelves over "very rare" health risk

TFL's 'last ditch plea' to union bosses ahead of strike action as travellers warned of little to no tube service across capital

TFL's last ditch plea to union bosses ahead of strike action as travellers warned of 'little to no service' across tube

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sweden NATO

Sweden’s PM says Finland likely to join Nato first due to Turkey’s opposition

Russia Ukraine War

Russian missile hits apartment building in eastern Ukraine

Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday

Seven Spring Budget predictions from tax, pensions, fuel and alcohol - and what the changes could mean for you
Bristol Crown Court heard how Crawford used "her penis" during the rape.

Transgender predator released from prison following child sex offences convicted of raping 'vulnerable' friend weeks later
Charles' silhouette is in the top left without a crown

First stamps with King's silhouette revealed: Charles' uncrowned profile appears in silver in historic floral collection
Antonio Neill, 24, sent a racist message to Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Man who racially abused Premier League player Ivan Toney banned from every single football stadium in the country
The court heard how the bespoke gold and diamond watch owned by Mr Khan has never been recovered

Thug pointed gun in the face of boxer Amir Khan and shouted ‘take off your watch’ during terrifying armed robbery
Virus Outbreak China Daily Life

China to allow visa-free entry in bid to boost tourism

Joe Biden reassured Americans that their savings were safe

Joe Biden pledges to do ‘whatever is needed’ as US lenders collapse and bank shares slump in Europe and Asia
Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday

Jeremy Hunt 'prepares to boost tax free allowance on pensions by more than £500,000' in bid to stop early retirement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job
James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’
Joan Salter defends Lineker

There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says
Andrew Castle and John Barnes

John Barnes: ‘Why do we accept Ukrainians but not people from Syria and Iraq?’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit