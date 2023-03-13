PCSO who filmed children in swimming pool changing rooms and engaged in sex acts with girls online jailed

13 March 2023, 23:25 | Updated: 13 March 2023, 23:27

A police community support officer who was caught filming children in a swimming pool changing rooms has been jailed after admitting to a string of child sex offences.
A police community support officer who was caught filming children in a swimming pool changing rooms has been jailed after admitting to a string of child sex offences. Picture: Derbyshire Police

By Chris Samuel

A police community support officer who was caught filming children in a swimming pool changing rooms has been jailed.

Matthew Shaw, 38, was reported to police after he was caught filming a girl as she got changed at a swimming pool at a Center Parcs in Nottinghamshire.

The father-of-two was challenged by the girl’s mum after he passed a camera under a cubicle wall in a changing room in April 2022.

Shaw, who had been a PCSO for 15 years and served with Derbyshire Constabulary, admitted to police he may have done it around 100 times.

He also spoke to girls aged between 11 and 15 while posing as both a teenage girl and boy, asking for and sending sexual images and videos via Snapchat.

Police seized several electronic devices when they searched his home in Mansfield House, Nottingham, including a mobile phone found hidden in the roof of his garage.

Further examination revealed additional videos recorded in changing rooms and Shaw engaging in online sex acts with several children.

Matthew Shaw
Matthew Shaw. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Shaw initially denied any wrongdoing but later pleaded guilty to 21 charges of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and three of voyeurism.

He was jailed for a total of 14 years at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

In addition to the custodial sentence he must also serve six years on extended licence, and will be on the sex offenders register and subject to a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Sentencing, Judge William Harbage KC said Shaw had "brought shame and disgrace onto yourself, your family and the police force", adding that the offending "went on for a prolonged period" and described the defendant as being of high risk to children.

"These are appalling offences which will fill right-thinking members of the public with horror, revulsion and disgust."

Simon Blatchly, Deputy Chief Constable at Derbyshire Police, said: ‘Matthew Shaw’s offences are utterly shocking.

"As soon as the allegations came to light Shaw was suspended from his role as a Police Community Support Officer – and the force assisted colleagues in Nottinghamshire Police with their investigation.

Shaw was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday
Shaw was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday. Picture: Alamy

"He subsequently resigned from his position last year.

"Through that investigation it was concluded that none of Shaw’s offending was found to have taken place while he was on duty – and no victims were identified as being linked to his role.

"While all officers and staff hold a position of trust, PCSOs have a unique role that puts them in contact with a great many different groups within our communities, including young people.

"His role and position of trust make his crimes all the more shocking to the public and I share their revulsion at his actions."

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Shaw is a devious and manipulative sex offender who is now starting a well-deserved prison sentence.

"Whilst he did not come into physical contact with his victims, he still caused very real harm to vulnerable young people by exposing them to things they were simply too young to understand let alone consent to.

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of children and we will always robustly pursue those who commit offences of this nature.

She added: "I am pleased Shaw has now been jailed and hope this case serves as a warning to others about the consequences of this kind of behaviour – sooner or later we will catch up with you and you are likely to end up in jail."

