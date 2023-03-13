Breaking News

House destroyed after ‘huge gas explosion’ in Swansea with major incident declared

A house in Swansea was destroyed in a suspected gas explosion. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A house has been destroyed with debris strewn into the street after a ‘huge explosion’ caused by a suspected gas leak.

Residents in Swansea reported hearing ‘an enormous loud bang’ and others said nearby properties were left shaking after the blast.

One witness said: “The house is gone, most of it is on the pavement.”

Resident Alamgir Hossain posted scenes of the aftermath of the blast on Facebook, writing: "Suddenly there was an explosion in a house near me. Approximately 20 houses were damaged. The window glass of my house was also broken by the loud noise. By the grace of Allah we are all fine."

More than 100 people have been evacuated from their homes.

One resident said multiple houses had been damaged by the 'huge' explosion. Picture: Social Media

South Wales Police said: "Emergency services are responding to an incident on the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road in Morriston. Please avoid the area whilst we deal with the incident."

A major incident has been declared.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road in Morriston. Pictures from the scene show a row of houses affected by the explosion.

Swansea Council leader Cllr Rob Stewart said it was not yet clear if there were any casualties or anyone trapped under the rubble.

He posted on social media: "My thoughts are with the residents at this moment from what looks like an extremely serious incident, as we try and establish if everyone is safe. Our teams are onsite and working with the emergency services."

South Wales Police are asking people to avoid the area.

