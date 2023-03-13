Kate and Camilla battle the elements arriving with King Charles at Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey

Windswept Kate and Camilla attended the Commonwealth Day service at the Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The Princess of Wales and Queen Consort cut windswept figures as they arrived to King Charles's first Commonwealth Day service as monarch at Westminster Abbey.

Kate and Camilla arrived to support Charles at the celebration of the Commonwealth church service where the King addressed the congregation.

The service was met by a wave of protests aimed at the King with signs reading "Not My King" after similar protests have marred royal engagements since Charles's ascension in September.

Kate and Camilla held onto their hats as they braved the wind to attend the service.

The British Royal Family Attend Annual Commonwealth Day Service. Picture: Getty

London, UK. 13th Mar, 2023. Queen Consort Camilla attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London. (Photo by DPPA/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The Queen Consort wore a sapphire blue ensemble Fiona Clare and a Philip Tracey beret which she finished off with a broach which belong to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate sported an Erdem outfit and a diamond Prince of Wales Feathers brooch - finished off with flower-shaped earrings which used to belong to Princess Diana.

The duo were joined by former Spice Girl Geri Horner who is an ambassador of The Princes' Trust, the charity which Charles set up while he was Prince of Wales.