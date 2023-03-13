Prince Andrew 'bewildered' and 'in despair' that Charles has not shared £650m inheritance from the Queen with siblings

Prince Andrew is 'bewildered' and 'in despair' that the King has not shared his inheritance. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Andrew is understood to be 'bewildered' and 'in despair' that King Charles has not shared his £650m inheritance from the Queen with his siblings.

Charles was the sole beneficiary of the Queen’s estate, which is believed to be worth around £650 million.

But there is said to be "some resentment" among his siblings, particularly Prince Andrew, that they have not been given any of it.

The Queen’s fortune was passed directly "from monarch to monarch" because that was the most "tax efficient" way to transfer it, a palace source told the Mail on Sunday.

However, it means her other children - Andrew, Anne and Edward - have not seen a penny of it.

It comes after Charles was understood to have told Andrew he will no longer foot the bill for his live-in yoga instructor.

Frogmore Cottage has reportedly been offered to Prince Andrew. Picture: Alamy

A friend of Andrew's told the paper: "Andrew is in despair. He’s been left completely in the dark.

"Andrew’s a member of the family, for God’s sake, yet he had no idea this was coming.

"I gather he’s checked it out and it’s true. It’s all gone 'monarch to monarch'.

"What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head? Things are going from bad to worse. It’s a disaster."

A palace source said: "Andrew hasn’t been uniquely targeted for ill-treatment. Her late Majesty supported her children during her lifetime and had made provision for them already."

As working Royals, Edward and Anne receive a regular fixed amount from the Sovereign Grant to cover costs.

However, Andrew stepped down from royal duties more than three years ago when he faced accusations of sexual assault so is more reliant on his brother’s generosity.

He is understood to have already been asked to move out of his royal residence in the grounds of Windsor Castle, after Charles slashed his income.

Andrew has lived in the Royal Lodge, which has a 98-acre estate, since 2003, when he secured a 75-year lease.

But the property is expensive to keep up and already in need of repairs - and Charles is planning to cut Andrew's £249,000 annual allowance, according to reports.

Following Harry and Meghan's eviction from Frogmore Cottage, it is expected that he will be offered that property as an alternative.