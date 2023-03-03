'Outraged' King Charles evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage after 'wicked stepmother' Camilla claims

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles is believed to have decided to evict Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage after claims about 'wicked stepmother' Camilla 'crossed the line'.

Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice to the Sussexes just 24 hours after the release of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, in which he revealed details on royal family feuds, how he lost his virginity and his experience taking drugs.

He also addressed both his and Prince William's view towards the Queen Consort following the death of Princess Diana.

He described the anticipation of meeting her for the first time like "waiting for an injection" and revealed that he and his brother begged Charles not to marry her, fearing she would become their "wicked stepmother".

But it was accusations that Camilla was responsible for leaking stories to the media that pushed Charles to believed Harry had "crossed a line", according to The Mirror.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the book's release in January, Harry branded Camilla the "villain".

"The need for her to rehabilitate her image...that made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press," he said.

"And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that."

Sources claimed the accusations had caused irreparable damage to Harry's relationship with his father and brother Prince William who were "outraged".

"It was the last straw," they told the paper.

"Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father and he crossed with flagrant disregard anyway.

"The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line – it was the ultimate act of disrespect."

Harry and Meghan have been given until after Charles' Coronation in May to clear their belongings from Frogmore Cottage, with the property having instead been offered to Prince Andrew.

It comes after it was reported that Andrew was also being "evicted" from his from 30-room royal mansion.

The Royal Lodge, which has a 98-acre estate, has become expensive to maintain, particularly as Charles is planning to cut Andrew's £249,000 annual allowance.

However, Andrew is still said to be resisting the offer to move to the smaller home in Windsor.

Harry and Meghan were given use of the five-bedroom property by the Queen as a wedding present in 2018.

When they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, they insteaf made Frogmore their base for UK visits, leasing it for “several years”.