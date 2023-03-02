Harry and Meghan's eviction from Frogmore Cottage sparks war between royal 'workers and shirkers'

By Emma Soteriou

The eviction of Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage has sparked a divide between royal 'workers and shirkers'.

King Charles decided to evict Harry and Meghan from their property in Windsor in January, lining Prince Andrew up to take their place at Frogmore.

A spokesperson for the pair confirmed the move on Wednesday evening, saying: “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice to the Sussexes just 24 hours after the release of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, in which he revealed details on royal family fights, how he lost his virginity and his experience taking drugs.

But the feud has since sparked a war between the rest of the royal family's ‘workers and shirkers’, according to the Sun.

Charles' plans are understood to be backed by working royals including Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William and Kate.

However, the Sussexes and other non-working royals, including Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are believed to be "appalled" by the decision.

An insider told the paper: “There is now a clear dividing line between the working members of the Royal Family and the non-working members like the Yorks and Sussexes.”

Harry and Meghan are now drawing up plans to ship their remaining belongings to the US, having been given until after the Coronation in summer to clear the estate.

They were given use of the five-bedroom property by the Queen as a wedding present in 2018.

When they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, Harry and Meghan paid back the cost of their renovations to the taxpayer and leased Frogmore for “several years”.

They could reportedly ask for the Royal Family to pay them back money they spent on the property.

It comes after it was reported that Andrew was also being "evicted" from his from 30-room royal mansion.

The Royal Lodge, which has a 98-acre estate, has become expensive to maintain, particularly as Charles is planning to cut Andrew's £249,000 annual allowance.

However, Andrew is still said to be resisting the offer to move to the smaller home in Windsor.

He has been a non-working royal since 2019, following an interview in regard to his links with Jeffrey Epstein and sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Working royals are senior members of the family who carry out official duties and engagements.

Andrew's daughters decided not to be working royals - instead opting for full-time jobs - but kept their HRH titles.

Harry and Meghan lost their titles when they moved to the US.