Inside Frogmore Cottage: The house at the centre of royal scandal

Frogmore cottage is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK hom. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been evicted from their UK home but what makes Frogmore Cottage so special? Here's everything you need to know including size, how many bedrooms and who technically owns it.

Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle has become the centre of the latest royal scandal as reports suggest King Charles has asked son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate their British home.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed: "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

The suggestion is King Charles wants to move Prince Andrew from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, to Frogmore Cottage, as it's more appropriate for a figure with no royal responsibilities.

Read more: Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend King Charles's coronation?

Read more: Harry and Meghan's eviction from Frogmore Cottage sparks war between royal 'workers and shirkers'

So what's the full history behind Frogmore Cottage? Who has lived there before? Here's everything you need to know about the property including how many bedrooms it has.

Frogmore cottage underwent extensive renovations under Meghan and Harry's watch. Picture: Alamy

Where is Frogmore Cottage and what is the history?

Located on the Frogmore estate, the cottage is part of Home Park at the Windsor Castle grounds.

The cottage was built as an order from Queen Charlotte and is near to Frogmore House itself.

It previously went by the name 'Double Garden Cottage' but was changed to 'Frogmore' as a result of Queen Victoria seeing an "immense amount of little frogs" while writing letters there.

Who owns Frogmore Cottage?

The Crown Estate is the official owner of the home in the castle that remains a private royal residence. Ownership is passed from monarch to monarch so King Charles ultimately has control of the home.

Queen Elizabeth gifted Prince Harry and Meghan the cottage in 2019 for their wedding and they have continued to use it as their official home while in the UK despite leaving their royal duties behind.

Harry and Meghan spent £2.4million of tax payers money to renovate the cottage, but paid the sum back to the Sovereign Grant following their decision to leave the royal family.

It was understood they came to a renting agreement so they could stay at the property for many more years to come.

Frogmore Cottage has remained a private royal residence. Picture: Alamy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed off Frogmore Cottage's new kitchen in their Netflix documentary. Picture: Alamy

Who has lived at Frogmore Cottage?

A royal home with plenty of royal history - this was first occupied by Queen Charlotte and her daughters as a retreat.

Then, an American theologian Henry James Sr and his family took on the property before Queen Victoria leased it to her personal secretary and his family.

Prior to Harry and Meghan moving in, the house was divided into five housing units and used by Windsor estate workers.

It's believed King Charles now wants Prince Andrew to live here as his current residence is too grand for his status.

How many bedrooms does Frogmore Cottage have?

It was originally a 10-bedroom house, however, following the Sussexes renovation it now reportedly has five.

Other rooms include a yoga studio, two orangeries and a vegetable garden.

It's reported Meghan and Harry also sound-proofed the house to cancel out the noise from nearby Heathrow airport.