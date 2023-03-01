King Charles 'evicts Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage - and offers home to Prince Andrew'

1 March 2023

Andrew could replace the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage
Andrew could replace the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles has decided to evict Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor - and has offered the couple's only home in the UK to Prince Andrew, it has been claimed.

Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice to the couple just days after the release of Harry's tell-all memoir Spare, it is understood.

In the book, Harry made a series of revelations, including details on royal family feuds, how he lost his virginity and his experience taking drugs.

The Sussexes are now drawing up plans to ship their remaining belongings to the US while Prince Andrew has been offered the property.

It comes after it was reported that Andrew was also being "evicted" from his from 30-room royal mansion.

He has lived in the Royal Lodge, which has a 98-acre estate, since 2003, when he secured a 75-year lease.

But the property is expensive to keep up and already in need of repairs - and Charles is planning to cut Andrew's £249,000 annual allowance.

Harry and Mehan have been "evicted"
Harry and Mehan have been "evicted". Picture: Alamy

Andrew is said to be against the move but Harry and Meghan will be forced to leave the cottage - their only remaining home in the UK - regardless of whether he moves in or not.

"This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan's time in the UK," a royal insider told the Sun.

"Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week.

"But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction."

Frogmore cottage
Frogmore cottage will is rumoured to now become Prince Andrew's home. Picture: Alamy

The couple were given use of the five-bedroom property by the Queen as a wedding present in 2018.

They ordered £2.4million worth of renovations before later moving in the following April.

When they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, Harry and Meghan paid back the cost of the renovations to the taxpayer and leased Frogmore for “several years”.

Harry and Meghan most recently renewed their lease on the property in May 2022, after Princess Eugenie and her partner left the estate.

It is unknown whether they plan to fight the "eviction".

