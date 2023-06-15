Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

15 June 2023, 17:05

Former Tory MP: 'Parliamentary democracy is in the doghouse and Johnson is the one who put it there.'

By Georgina Greer

With the news Boris Johnson has been found guilty of Partygate allegations, former Conservative MP tells Shelagh Fogarty of lies that are "clear and direct".

As Boris Johnson has been found to have deliberately misled Parliament amid the Partygate scandal, former Conservative MP and Attorney General Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty that members of the public have concluded that Parliament is "inherently corrupt."

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has deemed the findings "a dark day for democracy', branding the Privileges Committee a "kangaroo court".

He began: "He comes to the despatch box and says I can give you an assurance that no breach happened, which officials explicitly told him that he could not do...and he went ahead and did it anyway.

"There is an example where the lie is absolutely clear and direct."

As Boris Johnson stood down as an MP last week, he has avoided the suspension suggested as part of the report findings, Shelagh and Mr Grieve debated this, with the latter stating: "If he disagreed fundamentally with the committee he could have stayed, he could have made representations to the committee."

READ MORE: Boris Johnson accused of 'an attack on democracy' as Partygate report rules he misled Parliament in five different ways

If Mr Johnson had been suspended a re-call petition could have been launched by his constituency, meaning if it succeeded, he may have been able to re-run in the by-election triggered.

Mr Grieves continued: "The behaviour is classic because on the one hand, he doesn't want to face the responsibility of his actions and he wants to keep open the option of making some kind of return, which seems to be hinted at by those who amazingly still seem to give him some support."

READ MORE: Nottingham attack suspect named as engineering graduate at same university of two victims

Former Tory MP Rory Stewart tells James O'Brien what he thinks of Boris Johnson

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Shelagh asked about the "wider implications" of Boris Johnson and "others around him" appearing to show "scant if any regard" about the institutions in this country.

The former Conservative MP replied saying: "It is pretty dire."

Referring to his own interactions with the public he said: "Most audiences under thirty have come to the conclusion that either Parliament is inherently corrupt and is full of corrupted individuals and are deeply cynical about the democratic parliamentary political process."

He counteracted: "Actually they are wrong about that, the vast majority of MPs are trying to do a reasonable job."

Mr Grieve concluded: "But the fact is our parliamentary democracy at the moment is in the doghouse and the person who has put it there is Johnson."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker

Shelagh Fogarty speaks to Frazer Knight

Prince Harry seemed 'more confident and direct' with answers today, says LBC reporter

Shelagh Fogarty calls for an end to press "brutality"

Amid Prince Harry trial, Shelagh Fogarty calls for press 'brutality' to come to an end

Shelagh Fogarty

University failed to contact mother of struggling student ‘until after she’d taken her life’

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis

Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK

Angel Lynn suffered a double skull fracture in the incident

Shocking scans show Angel Lynn's double skull fracture after falling out of van following kidnap by ex-boyfriend

Exclusive
Angel Lynn was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend

Kidnapped Angel Lynn has 'blocked out' memories of her attacker after being left brain-damaged by falling out of van

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels
Shelagh Fogarty Roger Gale

Manston can house 1,500 people but is currently trying to accommodate for 4,000 people, MP tells LBC
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’
'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Between 2000 and 2004, Petronella Wyatt had an affair with Boris Johnson

'He used the Conservatives!': Boris Johnson's ex-girlfriend Petronella Wyatt claims ex-PM has 'never had a Tory idea'
Hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to the three victims of the Nottingham attacks

'Hold no hate in your hearts': Nottingham victims' families pay tribute to loved ones as thousands gather at vigil
The flight was delayed by 5 hours

British Airways air stewardess 'opened escape slide on first ever flight' - costing airline £50,000
The model says she only ever posts video in a bikini in her garden

Furious neighbours try to have OnlyFans model evicted after she films raunchy videos in garden - but she says they're wrong
Ian Coates' friend has paid tribute

'There weren't many like him': friend of Nottingham stabbing victim Ian Coates pays tribute to 'pillar of the community'
Tomasz's family have told of their grief as the 14-year-old's killer is jailed for 12 years.

‘Even getting up in the morning is painful’: Teenager, 15, who killed 14-year-old with steak knife jailed for 12 years