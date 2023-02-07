Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab for 'deceitful' claims about increase in rape convictions

By Grace Parsons

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on the sentencing of serial rapist David Carrick and calls out Dominic Raab for "deceitful" rape convictions figure.

Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick was handed 36 life sentences after admitting a 17-year reign of terror against a dozen women.

Shelagh Fogarty delivered an impassioned monologue reflecting on "the horrific case" and calls out Dominic Raab for his "deceptive" claims about the increase in rape convictions.

Shelagh recalled: "We know from the Met Commissioner... that we can expect 2-3 met officers a week to be appearing in court for crimes against women and girls, crimes largely of a sexual nature...

"The reality is that that very fact is contributing to the social and moral climate around rape and sexual assault."

She said: "I'll tell you something else that contributes to it as well and allows rape and sexual assault to happen again and again within impunity... terrible politics, the destruction of the criminal justice system by terrible political leaders.

"The rape conviction rate is risible and amounts to almost decriminalising rape, to talk of a 50% increase in rape convictions as Dominic Raab did the other day was wholly deceitful and deceptive. That means in numbers, not in percentages, a conviction rate of 1 in 10 has gone up to 1.5 in 10."

READ MORE: Met chief says two or three officers will face charges for months in 'painful truth' for scandal-hit force

Shelagh later went on to say: "We have stopped seeing male violence against women and girls for the warped, selfish, brutal, sexual, grotesque misuse of status that it is."

READ MORE: Rapist cop David Carrick handed 36 life sentences as judge describes 'trail of devastation' suffered by his 12 victims