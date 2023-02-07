Rapist Met officer David Carrick sentenced to life in prison as judge describes "broad devastation" caused

7 February 2023, 12:33 | Updated: 7 February 2023, 12:49

Former Met police officer Carrick is now regarded as one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders.
Former Met police officer Carrick is now regarded as one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Met

By Danielle DeWolfe

Rapist Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has been sentenced to life in prison.

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court on the second day of the two day hearing, judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb described how the 48-year-old and those like him stood in the way of a “revolution of womens’ dignity".

Handing down 36 life sentences, Carrick will now serve a minimum 30 years in prison.

Pleading guilty to 85 offences against dozens of women over a 17-year period, Carrick is now regarded as one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders.

The offences spanned 2003 and 2020, a period throughout which he was a serving police officer.

Carrick was sacked by the Met Police in January for gross misconduct.

Today, Justice Cheema-Grubb spoke of Carrick's character and the way in which "under the influence of alcohol you turned into a monster”.

Describing how Carrick caused "broad devastation", she noted the former officer posed "a high risk of causing physical and sexual harm to the public".

Former Met police officer Carrick is now regarded as one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders.
Former Met police officer Carrick is now regarded as one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The court heard how Carrick was removed from Belmarsh Prison and air lifted to hospital in 2022 after attempting to take his own life while in custody.

He was then transferred to Rampton psychiatric hospital after concerns were raised by officers that Carrick was suffering from depression.

As part of his sentencing, the court heard how Carrick spied on his victims using a remote camera set up in his home.

The judge noted how "certain themes emerged" as victims recounted their experiences at the hands of Carrick.

Describing the repeated use of his position as a police officer to gain trust and power over victims, the use of police issue weapons to assert force and the regular use of coercive control were also highlighted.

The judge also noted the way in which Carrick "threatened to report a victim to immigration authorities".

Read more: Rapist cop David Carrick's urinated on victims and kept them locked in small cupboard in humiliating attacks

Read more: 'Perfect in every way': Tributes paid to Lettie, 7, found dead with Epsom College headteacher mother and accountant dad

Describing how Carrick's parents "drank to excess", the judge described how the former officer himself abused alcohol.

The court had previously heard how Carrick was an opportunist who preyed on vulnerable women, urinating on and beating his victims during a string of sex attacks.

His increasingly violent behaviour also saw him lock two of his victims in a cupboard under his stairs.

The court had previously heard how Carrick was an opportunist who preyed on vulnerable women, urinating on and beating his victims during a string of sex attacks.
The court had previously heard how Carrick was an opportunist who preyed on vulnerable women, urinating on and beating his victims during a string of sex attacks. Picture: LBC / Alamy

During the first day of sentencing, 11 victim statements were read, including an impact statement that read: "He was a police officer - what wasn't to trust?"

Another had said she had "encountered evil" in meeting Carrick.

A further victim added she has felt "lost" for the last 19 years.

Justice Cheema-Grubb

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King's Guard shouts "get off" at tourist as she poses for a picture and tugs at horse's reins

Furious King's Guard shout 'get off' as tourist tugs at horse's reins TWICE

Lottery screen

Player scoops £620m jackpot in US Powerball lottery

Royal Mail post man walking

Are Royal Mail on strike today? And when are the next dates?

Breaking
Mark Cavendish and wife Peta were robbed by Romario Henry, right, and Ali Sesay

Robbers jailed for more than a decade each over terrifying knifepoint raid on Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish at his home

Child rescued from well

Toddler who fell down 15m deep well is rescued after all-night operation

Nicola Bulley walking along the river before she went missing

Nicola Bulley latest news: Timeline of events for the the search of missing mother-of-two

Breaking
Rishi Sunak has held his first Cabinet reshuffle

Rishi Sunak makes Greg Hands Tory chairman and creates energy and science departments in sweeping Whitehall reforms

Ukrainian soldier's funeral

Russian shelling paving the way for fresh offensive, say Ukrainian officials

Passenger waiting for train

France hit by more strikes as part of protest against raising pension age

Crashed Boeing 737

Pilots survive after converted airliner crashes on firefighting mission

Exchanges between Green's agent and the film's writer saw the actress describe Mr Seal as "the devil".

Bond girl Eva Green labelled producer of failed sci-fi film 'pure vomit' and a 'devious sociopath' amid court battle

Exclusive
Search expert Peter Faulding was speaking to LBC's reporter

Search and rescue expert 'baffled' by Nicola Bulley's disappearance says 'it's like she's been taken by aliens'

Pakistan Wikipedia Blocked

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif orders lifting of country’s ban on Wikipedia

Turkey Earthquake rescuers in action

Earthquake death toll passes 5,000 as rescue efforts go on in Turkey and Syria

BP's soaring profits have led to calls for energy firms to pay more tax as households struggle to pay bills.

Energy giant BP sees profits double to record £23 billion

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un orders North Korean military to expand combat exercises

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Salmond took aim at Ms Sturgeon over her trans stance

'Some daft imported ideology': Alex Salmond accuses Sturgeon of damaging Scottish independence push with trans row
A diver helping police with their search says he is "baffled" by Nicola Bulley's disappearance

Specialist diver 'baffled' by Nicola Bulley's disappearance and says he will soon be confident 'she is not there at all'
Tributes to Lettie and her family were made after the family was found dead

Epsom College headteacher made 'distress call' to relative before being 'shot dead with daughter' by husband
Ms Braverman wants peers to oppose "Charlotte's law"

Suella Braverman marshals Tory peers against 'Charlotte's Law' after LBC reporter's arrest covering eco-protest
People and emergency teams search for people in the rubble in a destroyed building in Gaziantep

Death toll from earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria rises to more than 4,000

Emergency cold measures have been activated by mayor of London Sadiq Khan, with temperatures set to plummet to as low as -6C in the south and east of England.

Sadiq Khan activates emergency severe weather protocol for capital over plunging temperatures
Search and rescue teams from nations including the UK raced to Syria and Turkey to assist the search for survivors of the devastating earthquake, amid fears that the death toll from the disaster could hit 10,000.

British rescuers join race to save trapped survivors of Turkey earthquake amid fears death toll could top 10,000
Antonio Guterres

United Nations chief fears world is heading toward a wider war

A two-day walkout by postal workers has been called off following a legal challenge by Royal Mail.

Two-day walkout by postal workers planned for later this month called off following legal challenge from Royal Mail
Alaska Polar Bear Fatal Attack

Polar bear that killed mother and baby son in Alaska was in poor health

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari LBC

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system
Husband colluded with former Police Superintendent ‘sex pest’ to drop his marital rape case, says caller

Husband colluded with ‘sex pest’ ex-Police Superintendent to drop his marital rape case, says caller
Shelagh Fogarty 06/02/23

‘God give me some help!’: Desperate mother shares 8-year struggle to get dog phobia treatment for autistic son
Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR

Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR
Shelagh Fogarty: ex nurse says "we should have never had the right to strike"

Ex-nurse insists NHS should never have the right to strike

Andy Coulson argues that Liz Truss comeback could backfire on the Tories

It's trust NOT Truss the Tories need more of

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

Nick Ferrari 06/02/23

'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids
Desperately Seeking Wisdom offers insights into life's lessons

Craig Oliver: If there was one piece of wisdom you could pass on, what would you say?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit