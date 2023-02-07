Rapist Met officer David Carrick sentenced to life in prison as judge describes "broad devastation" caused

Former Met police officer Carrick is now regarded as one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Met

By Danielle DeWolfe

Rapist Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has been sentenced to life in prison.

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court on the second day of the two day hearing, judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb described how the 48-year-old and those like him stood in the way of a “revolution of womens’ dignity".

Handing down 36 life sentences, Carrick will now serve a minimum 30 years in prison.

Pleading guilty to 85 offences against dozens of women over a 17-year period, Carrick is now regarded as one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders.

The offences spanned 2003 and 2020, a period throughout which he was a serving police officer.

Carrick was sacked by the Met Police in January for gross misconduct.

Today, Justice Cheema-Grubb spoke of Carrick's character and the way in which "under the influence of alcohol you turned into a monster”.

Describing how Carrick caused "broad devastation", she noted the former officer posed "a high risk of causing physical and sexual harm to the public".

The court heard how Carrick was removed from Belmarsh Prison and air lifted to hospital in 2022 after attempting to take his own life while in custody.

He was then transferred to Rampton psychiatric hospital after concerns were raised by officers that Carrick was suffering from depression.

As part of his sentencing, the court heard how Carrick spied on his victims using a remote camera set up in his home.

The judge noted how "certain themes emerged" as victims recounted their experiences at the hands of Carrick.

Describing the repeated use of his position as a police officer to gain trust and power over victims, the use of police issue weapons to assert force and the regular use of coercive control were also highlighted.

The judge also noted the way in which Carrick "threatened to report a victim to immigration authorities".

Describing how Carrick's parents "drank to excess", the judge described how the former officer himself abused alcohol.

The court had previously heard how Carrick was an opportunist who preyed on vulnerable women, urinating on and beating his victims during a string of sex attacks.

His increasingly violent behaviour also saw him lock two of his victims in a cupboard under his stairs.

During the first day of sentencing, 11 victim statements were read, including an impact statement that read: "He was a police officer - what wasn't to trust?"

Another had said she had "encountered evil" in meeting Carrick.

A further victim added she has felt "lost" for the last 19 years.

