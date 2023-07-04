Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty

4 July 2023, 14:33

Shelagh Fogarty on the New Conservatives' migration rhetoric

By Anna Fox

A group of Tory backbenchers believe the Prime Minister should end the temporary visa scheme for care workers and cap the number of refugees who can settle in the UK.

The rhetoric coming out of the "likes of Suella Braverman, Robert Jenrick and the New Conservatives" according to Shelagh Fogarty, "breaks something in this country".

Shelagh's comments arose as Rishi Sunak faces a new threat from the right wing of the Conservative Party regarding migration, as net migration to the UK stood at 606,000 in 2022 - the highest ever.

The 'New Conservative' MPs include party Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson, Jonathan Gullis and Miriam Cates.

The group is calling on ministers to close temporary visa schemes for care workers as part of the effort to slash immigration.

READ MORE: 'New Conservatives' insist loyalty to Rishi Sunak as they call for 'drastic' cut to immigration levels

James O'Brien tries to comprehend the "feudal" views of Tory MPs

Shelagh added: "I think it breaks what we say we are, which is broadly speaking, a country of decent people who, we are like any country, we've got our problems and we've got our problem people and people who would harm children."

Noting that the UK is "no utopia for children" highlighting the fact "children are harmed in this country", Shelagh added, "but broadly speaking, we think of ourselves as decent and we think of ourselves as decent and protective towards children, perhaps more than anything."

Shelagh concluded by questioning: "So where does this lie with all of that? And how long do we have to tolerate this degradation of who we are, I wonder?"

READ MORE: Partygate investigator Sue Gray broke Civil Service code by discussing a job with Labour, inquiry finds

The UK's overall population grew by more than 600,000 people last year, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, which said the increase was driven by more people from outside the EU arriving on student and work visas, and refugees fleeing conflict and persecution in Ukraine and Hong Kong.

In a report launched on Monday, the New Conservatives claimed the British public "did not vote for mass migration and the social and economic harms it brings".

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary

Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises

Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons

Shelagh Fogarty

'Where is Steve Barclay?': Shelagh Fogarty 'pleads' with doctors and government to end on-going strikes

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts

s

'It's the moral equivalent of hiding in the fridge!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Rishi Sunak's absence from Partygate report vote
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker

Shelagh Fogarty speaks to Frazer Knight

Prince Harry seemed 'more confident and direct' with answers today, says LBC reporter

Shelagh Fogarty calls for an end to press "brutality"

Amid Prince Harry trial, Shelagh Fogarty calls for press 'brutality' to come to an end

'This police force has turned into a militia!': Caller says police are 'out of control' after Charlotte Lynch arrest

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest
08/11/22

‘There's something quite sinister about the way Just Stop Oil is protesting’, says LBC caller
Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

Ex-police officer 'frustrated' that young girls are being 'blackmailed' by gangs preventing them speaking up

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up
Migrant crisis would be a 'fiasco' if not for 'brilliant' work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

