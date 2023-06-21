'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts

Caller: 'At times, we all have to make sacrifices!'

By Fiona Jones

Shelagh Fogarty engages in a fiery exchange with a caller who suggests that many Brits default to relying on the government to bail them out in challenging circumstances.

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to Simon after it was announced that UK inflation has stayed at 8.7% despite hopes of a fall.

Simon said to Shelagh: "At times, we all have to make sacrifices and if going on or not going on holiday means you can pay your bills then that's what you do.

"If renting a room out means you can pay your bills, that's what you do.

"If you're sharing your room with your child for a short period of time...so you can afford to pay the bills, that's what you do."

The call comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said the Government will "stick to its guns" and insisted patience is needed for the Bank of England rate rises to curb inflation.

As inflation remained at 8.7% in May, the same level as in April, despite hopes that it would fall, Mr Hunt said: "Today's figures strengthen the case for the Government to stick to its guns.

Shelagh went on to ask: "But you will agree, a mother sleeping on a sofa bed or even just a sofa isn't really acceptable is it?"

Simon replied: "No, she shouldn't have to be in that position but a lot of people are but the default for that is that people say 'I shouldn't be in that position, therefore the state should bail me out.'"

