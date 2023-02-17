Amid Nicola Bulley case Shelagh Fogarty comments on diminishing trust for the police force

17 February 2023, 16:29

By LBC Intern

Shelagh Fogarty sheds light on public distrust in police search and rescue services in the Nicola Booley case.

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to listeners about the police handling of the Nicola Bulley investigation, saying that public distrust in the police is at an all-time low "since the murder of Sarah Everard".

"We've learnt so much about the police in the last year... following the investigations into the Met... all of us can stand in the shoes of someone whose loved one has gone missing," Shelagh said.

Shelagh threw shade at the police's search and rescue operation saying: "I can't square why they didn't say at the beginning... 'please treat her as a missing person'." Instead they just "decided" she was in the river.

Shelagh's comments follow the news that Lancashire police will be asked to defend their disclosure of Nicola's health issues after they made public her struggles with alcohol and menopause.

Read More: 'We need a breakthrough': Nicola Bulley's father tells of 'daily struggle' as hunt enters fourth week

In a statement released on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said Ms Bulley had suffered from "some significant issues with alcohol" and "ongoing struggles with the menopause" as it turned out they had visited her property prior to her disappearance.

Even Home Secretary Suella Braverman has made her objection to the police's disclosure of sensitive information known. A Home Office spokesperson released a statement saying: "The Home Secretary and Policing Minister are receiving regular updates from Lancashire Police on its handling of this case, including why personal information about Nicola was briefed out at this stage of the investigation."

Read More: 'Time will tell' if Lancashire Police was right to release Nicola Bulley's problems, Britain's top cop says

Police look in river for Nicola Bulley
Police look in river for Nicola Bulley. Picture: alamy

Shelagh's comments also bring into light a general waning in police trust following incidents involving Met policemen Wayne Cozens and David Carrick. As well as recent figures show that 10,200 complaints were made against Met policemen by members of the public between 1st January and 9th December last year.

Shelagh makes clear this distrust has perhaps fuelled the online speculation surrounding the Bulley case making it particularly difficult to solve.

Read More: Nicola Bulley's family 'in pieces' as search expert shocked at cops telling public about her alcohol struggles

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Shelagh Fogarty 16/02/23

'They're victim blaming': Caller slams police for Nicola Bulley information reveal

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's resignation

'She could handle herself': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's time as First Minister

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category

Attack on black schoolgirl in Surrey

There is a danger in assuming attack on black schoolgirl is not about race, says Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty

Frustrated social worker brands govt's newly announced family hubs scheme 'shameful'

Nelson Mandela

Andrew Marr: President Zelenskyy is the 'nearest equivalent' political leader to Nelson Mandela

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab for 'deceitful' claims about increase in rape convictions

Husband colluded with former Police Superintendent ‘sex pest’ to drop his marital rape case, says caller

Husband colluded with ‘sex pest’ ex-Police Superintendent to drop his marital rape case, says caller

Shelagh Fogarty 06/02/23

‘God give me some help!’: Desperate mother shares 8-year struggle to get dog phobia treatment for autistic son

Shelagh Fogarty: ex nurse says "we should have never had the right to strike"

Ex-nurse insists NHS should never have the right to strike

Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills

Shelagh Fogarty

It's 'vital' the govt prioritises teachers at special needs schools, says NEU boss

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

Shelagh 26/01/23

Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Railway worker opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about plan to strike amid cost of living struggle

Railway worker opens up about plan to strike amid cost of living struggle

England legend Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse

Ex-England star Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse

Shelagh Fogarty argues Gareth Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks

Shelagh Fogarty argues Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks

'I'd have been tempted to boo': Shelagh Fogarty compares Jubilee-booing of Boris to former politicians

'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans, that's who we are

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans

Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Just Stop Oil protestors blocked a Birmingham Esso fuel terminal in April last year

'I was moved by your actions', judge tells Just Stop Oil protesters as they avoid jail for raiding Esso oil terminal
Makein has been jailed for four years

Man who robbed woman, 96, after she made him a cup of tea is jailed for four years

Tyre Nichols was killed on a Memphis street last month

Sacked cops whose fatal beating of Tyre Nichols was caught on video have denied his murder

Celine Thorley

Barber sacked for calling in sick on Mondays wins £3,000 payout

Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

'This is not right': Dog walker reveals moment he found Nicola Bulley’s phone on the day she disappeared
Shaye Groves stabbed her partner 22 times

True crime fan mother, 27, who had serial killer shrine jailed for murder after stabbing boyfriend while he slept