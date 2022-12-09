Harry Styles merchandise truck hijacked in Brazil

Harry Styles, pictured here being mobbed by fans in LA, is due to perform in Curtiba tomorrow. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A truck containing Harry Styles merchandise has been stolen in Brazil.

Police initially suggested a crew van containing instruments had been hijacked, but they later clarified it was a merchandise truck.

The van was driving towards Curtiba, where Harry is due to perform, when it was stopped by three men, two of them armed.

Police initially said the van was a crew vehicle containing Harry’s instruments used by his supporting band.

Police said the driver was ‘subdued’ by robbers. The suspects and van have not been traced.

Harry is due to perform on Monday December 12 and Tuesday December 13 in São Paulo.

He kickstarted his tour in the city before going on to perform in Rio on Thursday.