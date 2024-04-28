Blackpool Tower circus performer plunges from 'Wheel of Death' as shocked crowd ordered to evacuate

28 April 2024, 09:58

The performer plunged from the Wheel of Death
The performer plunged from the Wheel of Death. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A performer at the Blackpool Tower fell from the "Wheel of Death" on Saturday, leaving the audience shocked.

The 700-strong audience, which included children, looked on in horror as the acrobat plummeted from the large spinning contraption.

Blackpool Tower said the performer only suffered a minor injury to his wrist, and was "recovering well".

One social media user posted a video, and said: "In blackpool Tower with kids watching circus when the bloke who was at top of the wheel of death fell to the ground immediately all audience was escorted out hope he is ok

An onlooker said: "The guy landed right in front of us and came down with a fair bump.

"He didn’t seem critically ill, but who knows. He was in serious pain. Hope he makes a speedy recovery."

A spokesperson for Blackpool Tower said: "Our medical team responded quickly with our well-established emergency procedures and supported the performer until the emergency services arrived.

Blackpool Tower
Blackpool Tower. Picture: Alamy

"The safety and well-being of our performers is of the highest importance."

Everyone in the audience will be provided with a complimentary ticket for a future performance.

