Britain entering 'dangerous era': Rishi to warn of challenges ahead in landmark speech.

By Danielle De Wolfe

Rishi Sunak is expected to tell the public they face a "stark choice" ahead of the next general election, warning the UK is entering a "dangerous" era amid current global events.

The Prime Minister is expected to speak of the vital decision facing voters during a speech taking place in central London on Monday, urging the country will be safer under a Tory government.

The speech is set to see Sunak label the Conservatives the party of "security" - one capable of leading the country through the "dangerous" years ahead.

He is expected to use the speech to emphasise the volatility of the current political climate globally, given the ongoing war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

It comes as the Tories faced yet more scrutiny ahead of the general election, with deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell hitting out at Labour defector Natalie Elphicke after she denied claims that she tried to lobby the Justice Secretary over the trial of her sex offender ex-husband.

Mr Mitchell said Ms Elphicke was "already presenting very serious problems" for Labour, after her defection earlier in the week.

The Prime Minister is expected to speak of the vital decision facing voters during a speech taking place in central London on Monday morning.

As part of the speech, the PM will appeal to voters and highlight that the next five years will see the UK face increasing dangers at home and abroad, with the UK now standing at a "crossroads".

He will also set out his plan to harness the power of artificial intelligence should the Conservatives be re-elected, vowing to "rebuild" the "confidence and pride" of the British public.

He is expected to say: "I have bold ideas that can change our society for the better, and restore people’s confidence and pride in our country.

“I feel a profound sense of urgency. Because more will change in the next five years than in the last thirty.

“I’m convinced that the next few years will be some of the most dangerous yet most transformational our country has ever known.”

He will add: “Our country stands at a crossroads.

“Over the next few years, from our democracy to our economy to our society – to the hardest questions of war and peace – almost every aspect of our lives is going to change.

"Over the next few years, from our democracy to our economy to our society – to the hardest questions of war and peace – almost every aspect of our lives is going to change," the PM will say.

“How we act in the face of these changes – not only to keep people safe and secure but to realise the opportunities too – will determine whether or not Britain will succeed in the years to come.

“And this is the choice facing the country. At heart, we’re a nation of optimists. We’re not blind to the challenges or threats we face.

“We just have an innate belief that whatever they are, we can overcome them as we have done so many times in our history.

“And create a more secure future for you and your family.”

It comes as Tory MP Andrew Mitchell told LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall: "Traitors never sleep well, they are despised by their old party and they're never trusted by their old party.

"I would be very surprised indeed if anyone were to follow Natalie Elphicke who is already presenting very serious problems of principle for the leader of the Labour party who was a former Director of Public Prosecutions.

It also follows Jess Philips' calls for an independent investigation into Natalie Elphicke lobbying claims.