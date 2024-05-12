Britain entering ‘dangerous era': Rishi to warn of challenges ahead in landmark speech

12 May 2024, 23:07 | Updated: 12 May 2024, 23:13

Britain entering ‘dangerous era': Rishi to warn of challenges ahead in landmark speech. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Rishi Sunak is expected to tell the public they face a "stark choice" ahead of the next general election, warning the UK is entering a "dangerous" era amid current global events.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister is expected to speak of the vital decision facing voters during a speech taking place in central London on Monday, urging the country will be safer under a Tory government.

The speech is set to see Sunak label the Conservatives the party of "security" - one capable of leading the country through the "dangerous" years ahead.

He is expected to use the speech to emphasise the volatility of the current political climate globally, given the ongoing war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

It comes as the Tories faced yet more scrutiny ahead of the general election, with deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell hitting out at Labour defector Natalie Elphicke after she denied claims that she tried to lobby the Justice Secretary over the trial of her sex offender ex-husband.

Mr Mitchell said Ms Elphicke was "already presenting very serious problems" for Labour, after her defection earlier in the week.

The Prime Minister is expected to speak of the vital decision facing voters during a speech taking place in central London on Monday morning. Picture: Alamy

As part of the speech, the PM will appeal to voters and highlight that the next five years will see the UK face increasing dangers at home and abroad, with the UK now standing at a "crossroads".

He will also set out his plan to harness the power of artificial intelligence should the Conservatives be re-elected, vowing to "rebuild" the "confidence and pride" of the British public.

Read more: Natalie Elphicke 'lobbied Justice Secretary over sex offender ex-husband's trial'

Read more: New Labour MP Natalie Elphicke apologises over comments she made about her ex-husband's victims

He is expected to say: "I have bold ideas that can change our society for the better, and restore people’s confidence and pride in our country.

“I feel a profound sense of urgency. Because more will change in the next five years than in the last thirty.

“I’m convinced that the next few years will be some of the most dangerous yet most transformational our country has ever known.”

He will add: “Our country stands at a crossroads.

“Over the next few years, from our democracy to our economy to our society – to the hardest questions of war and peace – almost every aspect of our lives is going to change.

“Over the next few years, from our democracy to our economy to our society – to the hardest questions of war and peace – almost every aspect of our lives is going to change," the PM will say. Picture: Alamy

“How we act in the face of these changes – not only to keep people safe and secure but to realise the opportunities too – will determine whether or not Britain will succeed in the years to come.

“And this is the choice facing the country. At heart, we’re a nation of optimists. We’re not blind to the challenges or threats we face.

“We just have an innate belief that whatever they are, we can overcome them as we have done so many times in our history.

“And create a more secure future for you and your family.”

It comes as Tory MP Andrew Mitchell told LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall: "Traitors never sleep well, they are despised by their old party and they're never trusted by their old party.

"I would be very surprised indeed if anyone were to follow Natalie Elphicke who is already presenting very serious problems of principle for the leader of the Labour party who was a former Director of Public Prosecutions.

It also follows Jess Philips' calls for an independent investigation into Natalie Elphicke lobbying claims.

Russia is said to be recruiting far right extremists in the West

Russia 'recruiting far-right extremists' to launch attacks against Nato nations

Auriol Grey leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London

'Total miscarriage of justice': Family furious after disabled pedestrian, 50, has manslaughter conviction overturned
Two women died and four people were injured in a house fire

Third man arrested after two women killed and four people injured in Wolverhampton house fire
Finger wrestling

German men compete for title in battle of the strongest fingers

Anita Mukhey

Pictured: Woman, 66, stabbed to death in Edgware after thief 'tried to steal her bag'

Jess Phillips has called for an investigation into claims against Natalie Elphicke

Jess Phillips calls for independent investigation into Natalie Elphicke lobbying claims

Thunderstorms are set to hit today

Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning as thunderstorms to strike UK

Labour defector Natalie Elphicke has denied claims that she tried to lobby the Justice Secretary over the trial of her sex offender ex-husband.

'Traitors never sleep well': Deputy foreign sec hits out at Natalie Elphicke as Labour backs her over 'lobbying' claims
Meghan Markle has revealed how much she loves being a mum

'I love being a mum': Meghan says she has fulfilled a 'dream' of becoming a parent

Nepal Kami Rita

Everest guide scales peak for 29th time

