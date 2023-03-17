Teachers' strikes breakthrough as unions agree to 'intensive talks' with government

By Danielle DeWolfe

The National Education Union (NEU) has said that no further strike action will take place in England over the next two weeks as they engage in “intensive talks” with the government in a bid to settle the long running dispute.

The news follows extensive strike action by teachers across the country over pay, conditions and workload.

The Education Secretary is set to meet with unions today for “intensive talks” in a bid to resolve the dispute, in what many see as a positive step forward.

A joint statement released by the Department for Education and teachers' unions added that talks would continue into the weekend.

It follows NHS nurses reaching a 5% pay deal agreement on Thursday after they, alongside ambulance crews and other health worker, agreed to suspend further industrial action while ballots were held.

STATEMENT: We have agreed with @GillianKeegan to enter into a period of intensive talks with her and other education unions. The talks will focus on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction. #SaveOurSchools



Full statement here:https://t.co/r1r1QdoDfE — National Education Union (@NEUnion) March 17, 2023

Rally outside Islington Town Hall in support of teachers' strikes. Teachers marched in Islington to Islington Town Hall as the National Education Union strikes continue. Picture: Credit Image: © Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire

Schools across the country were affected by recent strike action, with more than 50% of schools in England closing or restricting attendance during walk outs on 15 and 16 March.

A joint statement by the government and education unions said: “The government and the education trade unions, Association of School and College Leaders, National Association of Head Teachers, NASUWT and National Education Union, have agreed to move into a period of intensive talks.

"The talks will focus on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction.

“In order for talks to begin and, we hope, reach a successful conclusion, the NEU has confirmed it will create a period of calm for two weeks during which time they have said no further strike dates will be announced.

“The education secretary and all unions will meet today, beginning intensive talks, which will continue over the weekend.”

It follows news that the leaders of junior doctors want an early meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay to help resolve their pay dispute, which led to a three-day walkout this week.