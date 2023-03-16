End of the NHS strikes in sight: Will other unions now agree new million-pound pay deals?

16 March 2023, 23:27

The NHS pay deal has sparked hope of similar agreements for other striking workers
The NHS pay deal has sparked hope of similar agreements for other striking workers. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A pay deal for NHS workers has sparked fresh hope that more strikes in other industries can be avoided, with the Chancellor and union chiefs hinting that similar agreements can be thrashed out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A government spokesman announced on Thursday afternoon that a deal for nurses and ambulance workers had been reached, including a pay rise for 2022/23 and a pay settlement for 2023/24.

The offer consists of a one-off payment for the current financial year 2022/23 worth between £1,655 and £3,789 for Agenda for Change staff in England and a 5 per cent consolidated pay increase for 2023/24.

Unions are recommending members support the deal after weeks of talks aimed at stopping strikes. The Royal College of Nursing, Unison and the GMB have all said they are backing the deal.

And Jeremy Hunt told LBC he hopes that the government's NHS pay offer could lead to more breakthroughs among other public sector workers who have walked out in recent months.

NHS workers have been striking for months
NHS workers have been striking for months. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Andrew Marr on Thursday evening, Chancellor Mr Hunt said that he hoped the 5% pay rise offer to ambulance workers and nurses could lead to an end to walkouts among professions like teachers and civil servants.

"The government's attitude to all these groups of workers is the same, we would like to sit down and settle them reasonably but in a way that doesn't risk the economic recovery of the country," Mr Hunt said."And I hope today will be the start of that change."

Rishi Sunak also called on other striking public sector unions to call off their industrial action and get negotiating with the government.

"We want to have constructive dialogue with unions," the Prime Minister said during a visit to a south London hospital on Thursday.

Sunak called for other unions to begin negotiating
Sunak called for other unions to begin negotiating. Picture: Getty

"We are serious about finding fair and reasonable agreements on public sector pay. I think today's agreement demonstrates that.

"We don't want disruption for patients, we don't want disruption for schoolchildren in our classrooms.

"So please come and get round the table, I am confident we can find a way through this. Today's agreement demonstrates we are serious about this and we can find workable solutions."

The government spokesman said ministers and unions believe the NHS deal represents "a fair and reasonable settlement" that acknowledges the dedication of NHS staff, while acknowledging the wider economic pressures currently facing the UK.

"Those unions with mandates for industrial action, RCN, Unison, GMB, CSP, Unite and BDA, will now consult their members in consultations that will be held over the coming weeks. Strike action will continue to be paused while these ballots are ongoing," the spokesman said.

The government said the NHS would fund the pay rise itself, rather than the Treasury, although ministers said that no money would be diverted from frontline health services.

But the NHS has previously said it would have to cut back cancer services to cover pay rises out of its own budget. The Times reported that the Treasury could take extra money out of a contingency fund to make up any shortfalls.

Civil servants striking this week
Civil servants striking this week. Picture: Alamy

Other unions representing striking workers in professions like the civil service and education, as well as junior doctors, said the NHS deal could represent an "encouraging" precedent for pay deals for their own members.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, said: "The deal being hammered out in the NHS by unions and the Government may provide a template for unlocking disputes elsewhere in the wider public sector.

"Yesterday, thousands of Prospect members took strike action across the civil service and wider public sector - our biggest action for more than a decade.

"This was after 80% voted for strike action on a 72% turnout, a result that should have been a wake-up call for ministers and officials and enough to trigger intensive negotiations.

"Our members are highly skilled professionals and are rightly sick of being treated as the poor relation to those doing similar jobs in the private sector and other parts of the public sector.

"They will be looking closely at what the Government has offered in terms of the NHS and expect the Government to pursue similar active negotiations with them."

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said it was encouraging that unions had secured a pay deal, the TES reported.

He added: “We remain hopeful that there will soon be a resolution in the education sector that addresses the serious concerns around pay and conditions and brings the industrial dispute to an end.”

Meanwhile Health Secretary Steve Barclay called on junior doctors to follow the example of other health unions which have settled with the Government and call off their industrial action and enter into talks on pay.

"We have offered the same terms to the junior doctors that were accepted by the other trade unions and that is what I hope the junior doctors will respond to," he said.

"But a request from them for a pay rise of 35% is not affordable. That is why we need to see from them the same sort of leadership that we have seen from the trade unions in the Agenda for Change contract."

Read more: Strike action paused as NHS unions and government reach deal on pay

Read more: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ‘hopes’ for more strike-ending pay deals - as long as they 'don’t risk economy'

Doctors' union the British Medical Association welcomed an invitation to discuss pay and suggested a new meeting with the Government on Friday.

The BMA, whose junior doctor members were on strike this week, said negotiations should have started months ago.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Oxfam have been criticised for the 'bizarre' guide

Oxfam‘s bizarre’ language guide says sorry for using English and warns staff not to use words like 'mother and people'

Alison Hammond is the new Bake Off host

Alison Hammond to be new Great British Bake Off host after wowing fans in celebrity edition

Gregory Hill was accused of stalking

Headteacher accused of stalking 'suffers panic attack after being arrested and has to be lifted unconscious into police van'
Khayri McLean and people paying tribute to the slain teenager

Teen stabbed to death outside school in 'targeted attack' because 'he joined a gang and left'

Joshua Bowles (L) allegedly stabbed a woman because he believed she worked for intelligence agency GCHQ, a court has heard.

Cheltenham stabbing suspect 'targeted woman believing she worked at GCHQ' - court hears

Lanzarote's tourist board is scrambling to repair relations with British holidaymakers

Lanzarote rushes to build bridges with British tourists after president calls for 'better class of holidaymakers' to visit island
Jeremy Hunt has deleted TikTok

Chancellor deleted TikTok off phone because of questions over app's 'location tracking function'

Financial Markets Bank-Collapse

Banks working on rescue plan for First Republic, reports say

Jeremy Hunt has admitted that the childcare support package announced in the Spring Budget - which won't start until 2024 - couldn't have been implemented any earlier due to shortages of staff and nurseries.

Jeremy Hunt admits £4billion childcare package couldn't start now due to dearth of staff and nurseries

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt has said he hopes the NHS pay deal paves the way for the end of industrial action among more public sector groups

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ‘hopes’ for more strike-ending pay deals - as long as they 'don’t risk economy'

The funeral at the church was for Fresia Calderon and her daughter Sara Sanchez

Two more men charged over drive-by shooting outside funeral in central London

China US

China’s Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart

The offer consists of a one-off payment for the current financial year and a 5 per cent deal for next year

Strike action paused as NHS unions and government reach deal on pay

Poland Czech Republic

Poland plans to grant Ukraine’s request for fighter jets

A woman who was harassed at a staff Christmas party has been awarded nearly £19,000 in damages.

Woman awarded £19k in damages after harassment at staff Christmas party

Russia Ukraine War

UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greece General Strike

Clashes hit Athens as general strike staged in protest over rail disaster

Paul Mitchell was jailed in 2019 after running onto the pitch and punching Jack Grealish

Football fan jailed for running on pitch and punching Jack Grealish found dead aged 32

French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron shuns parliament to force through French retirement Bill

Polish President Andrzej Duda previously send sending jets to Ukraine would be a "very serious" decision that will be "not easy" to take

Poland to become first NATO member to send jets to Ukraine after Zelenskyy's urgent pleas

Yevgeny Roizman

Russian court detains dissident ex-mayor for 14 days pending trial

The photo for Madeleine appeared different on Google search

'I finally have a family who cares' says woman, 21, claiming to be Madeleine McCann as Google swaps child's photo for her
Senegal Opposition Leader’s Trial

Opposition leader’s court appearance sparks unrest in Senegalese capital

Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy

Flood risk lingers for southern Africa after Cyclone Freddy kills more than 250

Leila Borrington (L) has been handed a 15-year prison sentence.

Woman who filmed disabled stepson, 3, as he lay dying after 'sustained assault' jailed for 15 years
Lauren Goddard

'Aggressive' woman drove at runners in fury on busy road saying 'those people shouldn’t be jogging'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers
Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget
JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit