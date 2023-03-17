Met Police 'riddled with racism, sexism and homophobia' and has 'failed to change', landmark report to claim

17 March 2023, 10:43

Louise Casey's report is due to be published on Tuesday
Louise Casey's report is due to be published on Tuesday. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Metropolitan Police is rife with racism, sexism and homophobia, and has "failed to change" - despite several warnings, a landmark report is expected to say.

Louise Casey was instructed to conduct a review into the UK's biggest police force after the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Met officer Wayne Couzens in 2021.

The report from Lady Casey, who is the first independent commissioner for victims and witnesses, is expected to detail the Met police's "atrocious" failings.

It will also come to the conclusion that the Met is in the "last-chance saloon", with the force's future under consideration.

The Casey report was commissioned following the death of Sarah Everard
The Casey report was commissioned following the death of Sarah Everard. Picture: Getty

Lady Casey is expected to "excoriate" the Met for its failings, which she says have been allowed to continue due to poor leadership and "pernicious cultures", The Guardian reported.

In 2009, ten years after Sir William Macpherson's report on the failings that helped Stephen Lawrence's racist killers escape justice, the Met said it was no longer institutionally racist.

But the report is expected to say that significant failures have continued to take place.

The report has been seen by the government and Met leadership, sparking urgent crisis talks between Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and home secretary Suella Braverman.

Read More: We failed, he shouldn't have been a cop: Met chief sorry after force missed nine chances to stop rapist David Carrick

Read More: Dame Cressida Dick asked for £500,000 when she resigned as Met Police chief

So-called 'Maxwell letters' have been sent to the Met leadership, which allows those criticised in the report to provide a statement before publication.

That includes former commissioner Cressida Dick, who stood down in September last year following a series of high-profile failures within the force.

The actions of serving police officers Wayne Couzens and David Carrick will feature heavily in the report, both of which were considered to carry a gun in the same unit - despite patterns of violent sexual behaviour.

Former Met commissioner Dame Cressida Dick is expected to be heavily criticised in the Casey report
Former Met commissioner Dame Cressida Dick is expected to be heavily criticised in the Casey report. Picture: Getty

Former Conservative governments will also be in the firing line, with Lady Casey expected to say austerity hampered the Met's ability to operate in neighbourhoods and communities.

A spokesperson for the Casey review said: "The review into the culture and standards of the Metropolitan police was commissioned in light of the appalling facts relating to the murderer of Sarah Everard.

"This must be remembered if at all possible as we move towards its publication. We will not be commenting on its contents ahead of publication. We respectfully ask others to do the same."

The Casey report will be published on Tuesday
The Casey report will be published on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Sir Mark Rowley has promised to turn around the force on a number of occasions, which he insisted is full of "tens of thousands of hard-working and honest officers".

In January, the commissioner published a nine-point plan to try and win back the public's trust.

He said: "I am determined to win back Londoners' trust.

"We can succeed because of the dedicated, honest, often heroic, men and women who are the great majority of the Met. Our work has begun, but I must be candid.

Read more: We failed, he shouldn't have been a cop: Met chief sorry after force missed nine chances to stop rapist David Carrick

"We cannot achieve the profound reforms needed quickly or without the ongoing help and support of wider policing, politicians, partner organisations and most of all, communities.

"Lifting the stone reveals painful truths that will not be resolved overnight, and it is critical that these truths cause none of us to lose our resolve to renew Peel’s vision of policing by consent."

Sir Mark published the "Turnaround Plan", which the force said sets out how it will win back trust, reduce crime and ensure high standards over the next two years.

Sir Mark Rowley became Met Commissioner in September last year
Sir Mark Rowley became Met Commissioner in September last year. Picture: Alamy

Sir Mark's priorities are:

  • Create the "strongest ever" neighbourhood policing
  • Strengthen its work in public protection and safeguarding
  • Providing a compassionate and effective service to victims and members of the public
  • Proactively reduce crime
  • Raise standards and show communities the force cares about them
  • "Set the frontline up to succeed"
  • Modernising its teaching and development of leaders
  • Be "relentlessly" data-driven and evidence-based
  • Make efficient use of resources

He has also apologised on a number of occasions for the Met's failure to stop serial rapist David Carrick in his tracks, saying "he should not have been a police officer".

The Met came under fire for missing nine opportunities to arrest Carrick, who admitted to 49 separate offences against 12 women in January.

Carrick, 47, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, served as a diplomatic protection officer during the 17-year period in which the offences were committed.

Sir Mark Rowley said the force had "let women and girls down" by failing to stop Carrick's actions, and apologised to his victims.

Meanwhile, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will conclude this month whether a Met firearms officer should be referred to prosecutors after Chris Kaba was shot by police last year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Slovak air force MiG-29 Fulcrum fires off flares

Slovakia approves plan to give Ukraine its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets

Breaking
Jacqueline Gold has died weeks after her father David

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold dies aged 62 - weeks after her West Ham owner dad David

Breaking
Cody Fisher was stabbed to death on Boxing Day last year

Three men deny murdering footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day

Protesters take part in a march supporting rapper Azagaia in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambicans march to honour protest rapper after death aged 38

Supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan gather outside his residence in Lahore

Pakistan court rejects ex-PM Khan’s plea to suspend warrant

The National Education Union (NEU) has said that no further strike action will take place in England over the next two weeks as they engage in talks with the government in a bid to settle the long running dispute.

Teachers' strikes breakthrough as unions agree to 'intensive talks' with government

20mph speed limits in urban areas 'usually advisory' says police chief who admits most restrictions can't be enforced

20mph speed limits in urban areas 'usually advisory' police chief says as he admits most restrictions can't be enforced

Pallets burn as protesters demonstrate at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris

Anger spreads in France over Macron’s retirement bill push

Julia Wendell is awaiting the results of a DNA test

Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann in 'poor health and may have leukaemia'

A TUI plane was buffeted by strong winds

TUI passengers offered counselling after they were left fearing they wouldn't see family again after choppy landing

Sister Sadia Raza, centre, relative Naimatullah Hazara, left, and friend Sumiaya Kianat of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in a boat accident, attend her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan

Funeral held for Pakistani athlete who died in migrant boat crash

The rape took place in east London in July last year

Three thugs who took it in turns to rape woman in London alleyway jailed

Exclusive
Raab wants to stop prisoners on whole life sentences from marrying in jail

Dominic Raab wants new laws 'quickly' to block killer Levi Bellfield's bid to force jail marriage

The body of the victim, who was last seen on evening of Sunday, March 12, was discovered in the woodland the following day later after an extensive police search.

Girls aged 12 and 13 lured former friend into German woods before stabbing her 30 times after 'telling on them' for bullying
It follows a review into domestic homicide sentencing

Tougher sentences for domestic killers with history of coercive or controlling behaviour

China’s President Xi Jinping

China’s leader Xi to visit Moscow in show of support for Putin

Latest News

See more Latest News

PCS workers in the Passport Office are going on strike

Brits face summer holiday chaos as passport workers set to walk out for weeks

Inmates identified by authorities as gang members are moved at the Terrorism Confinement Centre in Tecoluca, El Salvador

El Salvador extends anti-gang crackdown

Ruth took her own life after the inspection

Headteacher, 53, took own life after Ofsted rated her primary school 'inadequate'

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea says missile launch was response to rivals’ drills

A protester sits on a street light

French President Emmanuel Macron risks his government to raise retirement age

Oxfam have been criticised for the 'bizarre' guide

Oxfam‘s bizarre’ language guide says sorry for using English and warns staff not to use words like 'mother and people'
A pay deal in the NHS has been reached

End of the NHS strikes in sight: Will other unions now agree new million-pound pay deals?

Alison Hammond is the new Bake Off host

Alison Hammond to be new Great British Bake Off host after wowing fans in celebrity edition
Gregory Hill was accused of stalking

Headteacher accused of stalking 'suffers panic attack after being arrested and has to be lifted unconscious into police van'
Khayri McLean and people paying tribute to the slain teenager

Teen stabbed to death outside school in 'targeted attack' because 'he joined a gang and left'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers
Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget
JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit