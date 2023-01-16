‘Manipulative’ Met police predator David Carrick admits to 49 offences as police face criticism over ‘missed opportunities’

Carrick, an armed PC, served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection unit of the Met. Picture: PA / Met Police

By Danielle DeWolfe

A serving Met police officer described as "manipulative" and "cocky" has been unmasked as a serial sex attacker who used intimidation to silence his victims, as police face criticism surrounding "missed opportunities".

David Carrick, 47, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, served as a diplomatic protection officer during the 18 year period in which the offences were committed.

Carrick had never previously been arrested or charged with any crimes and was only suspended after an arrest for a second rape complaint in October 2021.

Brought to the attention of police a suspected nine times between 2000 and 2020, Carrick passed two rounds of vetting despite the extensive list of allegations against him.

The harassment of former girlfriends and the assault of multiple women are among the 49 counts the officer admitted to.

Carrick had served in the Army before joining the Met in 2001, admitting to 49 charges in total over a 17 year period. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Some counts, however, comprise of multiple incidents, meaning the number of individual offences total more than 80 sexual offences.

Included in the 49 counts Carrick has admitted to are:

24 counts of rape

9 counts of sexual assault

5 counts of assault by penetration

3 counts of coercive and controlling behaviour

3 counts of false imprisonment

2 counts of attempted rape

1 count of attempted sexual assault by penetration

1 count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent

1 count of indecent assault

It comes amid a fresh wave of criticism aimed at police over “missed opportunities” to remove corrupt officers from the force.

Known to police prior to joining the force, Carrick had served in the Army prior to joining the Met in 2001 before joining the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009.

Describing the findings as “long overdue”, London Mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the outcome, noting the police "simply must do more".

"I am absolutely sickened and appalled by the truly abhorrent offences that David Carrick has committed,” said Khan.

"Londoners will be rightly shocked that this man was able to work for the Met for so long, and serious questions must be answered about how he was able to abuse his position as an officer in this horrendous manner.”

David Carrick. Picture: Met Police

"It's vital that all victims of crime have confidence in our police."

Adding: “More can and must be done – including acting on the findings of the forthcoming Angiolini Inquiry – and I will continue to hold the Met to account as they work to implement the reforms needed.”

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has already said he believes hundreds of corrupt officers that should have faced the sack are still serving within the force.

The Met has already faced heavy criticism over its internal disciplinary procedures with Baroness Casey finding the system to be racist and misogynistic.

Her findings showed allegations of sexual misconduct or discrimination were less likely to be escalated than other claims.

Carrick’s case is one of 1,633 being revisited by police, involving 1,071 officers and staff across the Met.

Shilpa Shah, the Senior Crown Prosecutor in the case, said: "With a vast number of charges for rape and serious sexual assault, as well as victims spanning a 17-year-period, this is one of the most significant cases the Crown Prosecution Service has dealt with.

Carrick admitted to 49 counts totalling 80 sexual incidents. Picture: PA

"It was harrowing seeing how victims were relentlessly manipulated; they were financially cut off and isolated from their friends and family and repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted.

"Carrick took so much from them both physically and mentally.

"It didn't matter to Carrick who the victim was - a new girlfriend, a partner, a friend or a stranger - he would still abuse them.

The court heard how Carrick locked some of his victims in a small cupboard under the stairs in his Hertfordshire home for hours without food and forced them to clean his house naked.

He told one victim fellow firearms officers nicknamed him 'B*****d Dave', showing her his warrant card and boasting of the famous individuals he'd met in the line of duty.

He whipped one woman with a belt, urinated on some of his victims, and told them when they could eat and sleep.

The officer controlled women's finances, and called them "fat and lazy" or his "slave".

Describing the “tremendous courage” shown by victims, Shah said their decision to pursue justice would ensure the end of Carrick's offending.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said she will sentence Carrick over two days from February 6.