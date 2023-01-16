Londoners urged to 'intervene safely' if people are being sexually harassed on public transport, as reported attacks spike

16 January 2023, 10:11

TfL has urged people to be 'active bystanders' against sexual harassment
TfL has urged people to be 'active bystanders' against sexual harassment. Picture: Getty/TfL

By Kit Heren

People travelling on public transport are being encouraged to be "active bystanders" if they spot someone being sexually harassed on the network.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

That could mean asking the person being targeted "small questions" like "what's the next stop" or "do you have the time?" to make a distraction, Transport for London said.

But that does not mean that Londoners are being asked to police the transport network, agency bosses insisted.

TfL said that sexual harassment on the network is most often directed against women and girls, and can include rubbing, groping, leering, sexual comments, indecent acts, and photographing or filming someone without consent.

British Transport Police, whose officers are responsible for policing the transport network, said that reported attacks on London's transport were nearly three times higher in the 2021/22 financial year than over the previous 12 months.

TfL insisted that it is not asking people to police the network
TfL insisted that it is not asking people to police the network. Picture: Getty

Officers said this was down to "an increased willingness to report" following "prominent posters and messaging" across the public transport network.

As well as ask questions, TfL is encouraging people to make a note of and report what they saw to help the authorities identify the perpetrator.

Passengers are also urged to offer support following an incident of sexual harassment by asking the victim "Are you OK?" or let them know that "what happened isn't OK".

TfL is encouraging people to make a note of and report what they saw
TfL is also encouraging people to make a note of and report what they saw. Picture: Getty

TfL's director of security, policing and enforcement, Siwan Hayward, said: "We operate a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of sexual harassment on London's public transport network and are absolutely committed to ensuring that women and girls are, and feel, safe.

"We're not asking customers to police the network - that's our job working alongside the police - but we do know that customers also want to look out for and support one another if something doesn't feel right.

"If it is safe to do so, there are ways passengers can help if they witness someone being harassed or made to feel uncomfortable.

"Small actions can make a huge difference and any reports help us to take action against offenders and put the right measures in place to prevent it from happening."

TfL said its network is patrolled by more than 2,500 police and police community support officers, and 500 of its own enforcement officers.

It added that thousands of frontline transport workers, including bus drivers, have been trained to support victims of sexual harassment, and there is an "extensive" CCTV network.

Read more: Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

Read more: Two years’ jail for men who sexually harass women in public as tougher sentences announced

Passengers can report sexual harassment incidents on the bus network at met.police.uk, while those on other TfL services should contact BTP by texting 61016 or using the Railway Guardian app.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 783 0137.

In an emergency people should dial 999.

