Two years’ jail for men who sexually harass women in public as tougher sentences announced

Harsher sentences will be introduced for people who sexually harass women in public. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Men who sexually harass women in public will face two years in jail after a new crackdown was announced.

The Government has backed making public sexual harassment a specific criminal offence - and harsher sentences will be introduced for people who deliberately harass, alarm or distress someone in a public place because of the victim’s sex.

Public sexual harassment is already illegal but the maximum sentence will increase from six months to two years.

Other behaviours like following people, making obscene or aggressive comments or gestures, ‘cornering’ people and potentially wolf-whistling or catcalling.

A government spokesman said: “We have closely considered the responses received, and consider that an offence of public sexual harassment should be introduced.

“We note the significant majority of respondents in favour of an offence, and the strong support given to some of the possible reasons in favour of one, such as the deterrent effect of a new law and its ability to raise awareness, and its ability to provide clarity to the law and encourage reporting.

“We also note the other arguments put forward, such as its ability to help drive cultural change.”

Yvette Cooper MP, the shadow home secretary, said Labour would support the move: “Labour has consistently pushed the Government to introduce this new offence to protect women and girls, so we welcome the announcement.

“Any action to tackle the epidemic of violence against women and girls is welcome, but the Government must now go further and faster.

“Labour has a plan to put rape and domestic abuse specialists in every police force in the country, introduce fast-track rape courts and a domestic abuse register, and overhaul police training so that every victim gets the best possible support.”