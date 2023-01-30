Dame Cressida Dick asked for £500,000 when she resigned as Met Police chief

30 January 2023, 21:21

Dame Cressida Dick announced her departure from the Met in February last year
Dame Cressida Dick announced her departure from the Met in February last year. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Dame Cressida Dick asked for £500,000 to stand down as Metropolitan police commissioner before she was ousted by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan following a series of damaging scandals, new documents have revealed.

Dame Cressida's four-year tenure as Met commissioner has been thrown back into the spotlight after the recent case of serial rapist David Carrick, who was kept in the force under her leadership after being arrested on suspicion of rape.

The former chief faced a barrage of criticism during her time in charge, including over the conduct of male officers in the force in the wake of Sarah Everard's murder by PC Wayne Couzens.

Dame Cressida quit from her position after pressure from Mr Khan as he expressed concerns over the "erosion of trust and confidence" in the Met, according to a report published in 2022.

Former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick
Former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Picture: Getty
Cressida Dick resigned after "pressure" from Sadiq Khan
Cressida Dick resigned after "pressure" from Sadiq Khan. Picture: Getty

Tense and bitter messages were sent between Dick's senior aide and Khan's advisers in the period leading up to her resignation, according to the Guardian.

Robin Wilkinson, the Met’s former chief of corporate services, told the mayor's chief of staff that Dick was clearly "entitled to a full" severance package, which would amount to £500,000.

Dick’s salary was £240,000 a year, and she had 26 months remaining on her contract at the time of her resignation.

She reportedly felt "entitled" to the two years severance after being "pushed to stand aside".

Her severance was eventually settled at £170,000.

Read More: 'I will win back your trust': Met chief vows to turn around scandal-struck force with nine point plan

Read More: Met Police officer fired after taping up woman against her will and pleading guilty to false imprisonment and assault

At the time of her resignation, Dick said "it is clear" that Mr Khan "no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue".

Her resignation came following a series of controversies which engulfed the Met Police last year.

Before she became commissioner, Dame Cressida was in charge of the operation that led to the fatal shooting of Jean Charles De Menezes, who was wrongly identified as a potential suicide bomber.

Serial rapist David Carrick
Serial rapist David Carrick. Picture: Alamy

Her time as Met chief was thrown back into the limelight following the case of serial rapist David Carrick, who recently admitted 49 sex offences, carried out a number of sickening sexual acts, from locking naked women in a cupboard under his stairs to branding them his "slaves".

PC David Carrick admitted 24 counts of rape against women between 2003 and 2020 in court on January 16.

The sick officer had already pleaded guilty to 43 charges, including 20 counts of rape, in December.

Carrick, 48, who was branded "B*****d Dave by colleagues, used popular dating apps such as Tinder to meet his victims.

The new head of the Metropolitan Police has published his nine-point plan to reform the force after a wake of scandals including the rapist cop David Carrick.

Met chief Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to win back the public's trust
Met chief Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to win back the public's trust. Picture: Getty

Sir Mark Rowley promised to turn around the force, which he insisted is full of "tens of thousands of hard-working and honest officers".

He said: "I am determined to win back Londoners' trust."We can succeed because of the dedicated, honest, often heroic, men and women who are the great majority of the Met. Our work has begun, but I must be candid.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A dolphin jumps in front of fishermen at Praia da Tesoura in Laguna, Brazil

Dolphins and humans work together in fishing collaboration

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil’s Bolsonaro applies for six-month US visitor visa

Kyle Smaine

World champion freeskier Kyle Smaine dies in avalanche in Japan

King Charles attended the opening of the Africa Centre in Southwark, London

King Charles took two 112-mile helicopter trips in 24 hours to attend event where he warned about climate change

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meet in The Hague, Netherlands

France has not ruled out sending warplanes to Ukraine, says Macron

Security officials and rescue workers gather at the site of suicide bombing, in Peshawar, Pakistan

What is behind the Pakistani Taliban’s deadly insurgency?

Alamy

Met Police officer fired after taping up woman against her will and pleading guilty to false imprisonment and assault

Jaafar Jackson and Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic

Nicola Bulley's partner said he is living in 'perpetual hell'

'Her two little girls need their mummy home': partner of missing mum Nicola Bulley describes family's 'perpetual hell'

US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks to the media in Jerusalem

US secretary of state Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

Mason Deakin and Steven Duffield

Two cycling friends killed in horror crash after 'speeding BMW drove into bus lane'

Pakistan Mosque Bombing

Suicide bomber kills at least 59 in Pakistan mosque

Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: 'Could the government's plan for the NHS be the short-term fix we desperately need?'

A woman carries her child as they evacuate from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine

Five Ukrainian civilians killed as deadlocked warring sides consider next move

An area of recent deforestation in the Brazilian rainforest

Germany pledges £179m to help preserve Brazil’s rainforest

The foetus was found outside Barnet Hospital

Foetus found abandoned in box outside north London hospital as police urge mother to come forward

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters have voted to go on strike

Firefighters join winter walkouts as they vote for first strike in 20 years in dispute over pay
Ben Wallace has admitted the army has been 'hollowed out'

Government has 'hollowed out and underfunded' the British army, defence secretary Ben Wallace admits
Prince Andrew should try to overturn the settlement, a lawyer has said

Prince Andrew urged to challenge £10m settlement with sex crime accuser Virginia Giuffre by lawyer she also sued
Madagascar Floods

Flooding and landslides in Madagascar leave 30 dead

Rishi Sunak is trailing Sir Keir Starmer in a new poll

Rishi Sunak's popularity slumps in new poll as Keir Starmer overtakes him as 'most capable PM'
France Impressionist Masterpiece

Paris museum buys Impressionist masterpiece thanks to LVMH donation

A police officer has been charged with rape

Serving police officer charged with rape as well as six other sex crimes

Police at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey, after the fatal attack

Woman, 28, mauled to death by dogs at Surrey beauty spot named for the first time

Obit Annie Wersching

Star Trek and 24 actress Annie Wersching dies aged 45

JD Sports has suffered a data breach

JD Sports cyber attack may have exposed bank details of ten million customers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving
James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit