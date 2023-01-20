Breaking News

'I will win back your trust': Met chief vows to turn around scandal-struck force with nine point plan

20 January 2023, 16:32 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 16:43

Sir Mark Rowley has pledged to turn around the force
Sir Mark Rowley has pledged to turn around the force. Picture: Alamy/Rex

By Will Taylor

The head of the Metropolitan Police has published his nine-point plan to reform the force after a wake of scandals including the rapist cop David Carrick.

Sir Mark Rowley promised to turn around the force, which he insisted is full of "tens of thousands of hard-working and honest officers".

He said: "I am determined to win back Londoners’ trust.

"We can succeed because of the dedicated, honest, often heroic, men and women who are the great majority of the Met. Our work has begun, but I must be candid.

"We cannot achieve the profound reforms needed quickly or without the ongoing help and support of wider policing, politicians, partner organisations and most of all, communities.

"Lifting the stone reveals painful truths that will not be resolved overnight, and it is critical that these truths cause none of us to lose our resolve to renew Peel’s vision of policing by consent."

Among the priorities are:

  • “Raising standards and showing communities we care and respect them. This includes establishing a new Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command with a wider and more proactive remit with more resource and accountability.
  • “Being relentlessly data driven and evidence-based in delivery, including a greater ability to identify corruption, abuse and misconduct in the Met, building trust in our work
  • “The strongest ever neighbourhood policing, to deliver London’s largest ever neighbourhood police presence with more local officers and an uplift of 1,600 PCSOs
  • “Doing more to protect children and target men who perpetuate violence against women and girls. This includes making better use of data and technology to target perpetrators and protect victims and continuing to transform and strengthen our response to the victims of rape and serious sexual violence.”

